Realatte Joins Salesforce Partner Ecosystem, Launches India's First Real Estate-Centric CRM Integration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: Realatte, India's leading digital transformation company in the real estate space, has officially become a Salesforce Consulting Partner and unveiled a game-changing Salesforce CRM integration custom-built for the real estate industry.

This strategic move marks a defining leap in Realatte's 15-year journey as a proptech pioneer bringing enterprise-grade CRM technology to one of India's most complex and underserved sectors: real estate.

Built for Real Estate. Powered by Salesforce. Delivered by Realatte.

Unlike traditional CRMs that miss the nuances of real estate, Realatte's implementation addresses key pain points from project-based sales cycles and channel partner coordination to lead journeys that span weeks or months. With its deep domain experience and proprietary IP, Realatte is now empowering developers, brokers, and agencies with a plug-and-play CRM solution that actually speaks the language of real estate.

"As a Salesforce Consulting Partner, we're not just integrating CRM we're transforming how real estate businesses manage relationships, close deals, and scale faster," said Sumit Mudiraj, Sr. Vice President Digital Transformation and Growth, Realatte.

The new solution builds on Realatte's legacy of innovation, which includes platforms like Realty Redefined, Triplead, and Real Estate AI Calling. These tools have already helped hundreds of real estate brands automate lead generation, marketing, and sales engagement.

Now, with Salesforce as its core, Realatte's CRM suite lets real estate businesses:

* Automate lead-to-booking journeys across online and offline touchpoints

* Track channel partner performance with deep analytics

* Manage site visits, inventory, and sales closures in real time

* Deliver personalized customer experiences from inquiry to handover

Realatte is now accepting consultations for Salesforce deployments tailored to real estate.

To schedule a demo or explore your CRM transformation, visit: https://realatte.com/

Mail Id: Sumit.mudiraj@realatte.com

