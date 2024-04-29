Realty Consultancy Rise Infra Achieves Massive 110% Increase in Gross Sales

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 29: Leading Real Estate Consultancy Firm Rise Infraventures Ltd. announced that it has achieved massive gross sales of Rs. 2620 crores in FY 2023-24. This is a whopping 110% higher than the previous year's numbers. In FY 2022-23, the company's gross sales figure was Rs. 1428 crores. This stupendous performance comes on the heels of record realty sales in the last two years and the boom in premium and luxury housing.

Buoyed by the numbers, the company has set its sights on a gross sales target of Rs. 4000 crores for the next financial year, 2024-25.

"Gross sales target of Rs. 4000 is an easily attainable number. The last two years have been immensely good for the real estate sector. Riding on the back of India's economic growth as well as rapid infrastructural development, the realty sector is experiencing a massive tailwind and is poised to scale new heights of growth. Besides, we are investing in this potential, which will enable Rise Infra to attain the numbers we have set our sight on," says Sachin Gawri, Founder & CEO, RISE Infra.

Meanwhile, the company, seeking to capitalise on NRIs' interest in India's realty market, has opened a new vertical called Rise International. It has also opened two new offices in Mumbai and set up a new division, Rise Homes. The company has also leveraged its services while consolidating its leadership position in the luxury segment.

Rise Infra will tap new markets, open 5 new offices, and increase its current manpower strength by 55% to attain a whopping 1.5 times increase in its gross sales percentage.

Further, Rise Infra has also announced its targets for the next three financial years - 5000 cr (2024/25), 6250 (2025/26) and 7500 (2026-27).

Attractive pricing, improved service, and availability at a large number of locations will further help Rise Infra seal the deal.

