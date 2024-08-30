Recognise, Honour and Celebrate of Exemplary Achievements in the Global Fintech Landscape

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30: While global experts deliberated upon major fintech policy issues 360 degrees at the Global Fintech Fest 2024 (GFF 2024) over three days, August 28-30, the results of the prestigious Global Fintech Awards (GFA) 2024, were announced yesterday evening at a gala at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai.

Instituted under GFF, the Global Fintech Awards recognise and celebrate trailblazers and their outstanding accomplishments as well as entities in the fintech ecosystem around the globe. The awards were given in three categories, divided into 19 subcategories.

Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, PhonePe, took away the Fintech Person of the Year - India Award. Ms. Shalini Warrier, Executive Director, Federal Bank, won the Fintech Woman of the Year - India Award. Fintech Person of the Year - Global went to Ms. Melissa Frakman, CEO & Founding Partner, Emphasis Ventures. PayGlocal was adjudicated to be the Fintech Startup of the Year.

Visa was the Category Partner for the Banking Tech Awards, Indian Bank the Category Partner for the Finest Fintech Solutions, and Singhtek was the Platinum Partner.

Below is the full list of GFA winners, and for more information on the Global Fintech Awards please visit: Global Fintech Awards 2024 (globalfintechfest.com)

The Payments Council of India (PCI) was formed in 2013 catering to the needs of the digital payment industry. The Council was formed inter-alia for the purposes of representing the various regulated non-banking payment industry players, to address and help resolve various industry-level issues and barriers which require discussion and action. The council works with all its members to promote payments industry growth and to support our national goals of 'Less Cash Society' and 'Growth of Financial Inclusion' which is also the vision shared by the RBI and the Government of India. PCI works closely with the regulators i.e. Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Finance Ministry and similar government, departments, bodies or institutions to make 'India a less cash society'.

Fintech Convergence Council (FCC) represents financial service providers and fintech companies in the banking and financial service sector. With a membership of over 160 companies from diverse domains, including digital lending (Consumer, MSME, Asset-Backed Lending, P2P etc.), WealthTech, InsurTech, Digital Financial Service Providers, RegTech, and Credit Bureaus, FCC's mission is to serve as a platform for all stakeholders within the ecosystem. The primary focus of the Council is to address the sector-specific challenges faced by industry. FCC aims to foster discussions on important issues, incorporating diverse perspectives, and promoting the growth of the fintech sector while also actively producing thought leadership content.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor