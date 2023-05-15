Record Number of Indian Organisations Receive a British Safety Council International Safety Award in 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The highest-ever number of organisations from India received a highly prized accolade for their work in health, safety, and wellbeing this year, as British Safety Council revealed the winners of its prestigious International Safety Awards for 2023.

The awards recognise and celebrate organisations from around the world which have shown a true dedication in the last year to keeping their workers and workplaces healthy, safe, and well.

This year, 774 organisations of all sizes and sectors won an International Safety Award from 44 countries worldwide, including the UK, China, India and the Middle East, as well as countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America. Of these 205 (26 per cent) were Indian companies. 38 Indian organisations were awarded a Distinction, 86 organisations were awarded a Merit and 81 organisations achieved a Pass.

The number of successful entries from India this year was higher than in 2022, when 126 awards were given out to Indian companies. The increase was driven by more Distinctions - up from 13 in 2022 to 38 in 2023 and a rise in Passes - up from 51 to 81.

To celebrate this success and recognize the winners, British Safety Council hosted an International Safety Awards Dinner event on 10 May 2023 at the Courtyard by Mariott, in Mumbai. The Dinner was a formal presentation ceremony with an evening of live entertainment.

Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of British Safety Council, said, "Our International Safety Awards recognise the highest achievements of organisations around the world in health, safety and wellbeing. This year, I am thrilled that a record number of organisations from India have attained that level and won an award. To win an International Safety Award organisations must show they are investing in employees' health, safety and wellbeing and that everyone from the top down make health and safety a core part of their work and inspire others to do the same. We send our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of this year's International Safety Awards, who should be truly proud of their achievement."

The winners span numerous sectors with significant representation from the construction, manufacturing, oil, gas and mining, and power and utility sectors and include such companies as L&T, Aurobindo Realty, HPCL, IOC, Reliance Industries, NTPC, ONGC, Ultratech Cement, Godrej Projects, Tata Projects, Shapoorji Pallonji and many others.

The full list of winners is here.

Now in their 65th year, the International Safety Awards recognise an organisation's commitment to excellent standards of health, safety and wellbeing management.

Businesses of all sizes, types and sectors around the world can apply. There were 12 award categories in 2023, including seven that were free to enter.

Businesses applying could be recognised as 'best in class' across four categories:

- The Sector Awards recognise overall 'best in class' submissions by organisations to the International Safety Awards, by industry sector category

- The Best in Country Awards recognise the highest scoring and best overall application from individual countries where there are more than four applications from the given country

- Best in Company Award is for organisations with 50 or more participating sites and recognises the site(s) with the most outstanding applications

- Chief Adjudicator's Award recognises the most outstanding applications from this year's entrants. Previous winners have been exemplars in their respective areas and evidenced this through their application responses.

Winners of the Sector and Best in Country are only awarded where there is an applicant who achieved a Distinction in their 2023 International Safety Award application. Applications and nominations for the free-to-enter awards can be made regardless of whether an organisation was applying for an International Safety Award.

