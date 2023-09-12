Red carpet welcome and guard of honour by Podar Education Network to celebrate the arrival of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Trophy

ThePRTree

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy, the iconic silverware and one of the most coveted prizes in the world of cricket was honoured with a red carpet welcome and guard of honour by the students and faculty of Podar Education Network. The school band greeted the World Cup trophy and celebrated its arrival with pomp and grandeur. Over 450 students along with faculty got the opportunity of a lifetime to witness the glory of cricket up close through the historic trophy. The main highlight of the trophy is that it’s the original tournament edition trophy that India won in 2011.

During this brief yet momentous visit, students across standards danced, sang, and performed to express joy towards the trophy and also cheer for India, the host of the tournament.

Vandana Lulla, Principal, Podar International School, Mumbai while expressing excitement and gratitude said, “The enthusiasm that we can see today amongst our students is just a glimpse of what every Indian feels about cricket as we all know cricket is not just a sport but an emotion in India. It is indeed an honor for Podar Education Network to welcome and host the most prestigious ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Trophy and be a part of this memorable tour. It’s a very well-planned and thoughtful initiative to connect cricket and children through the World Cup Trophy Tour thereby including the younger generation to be a part of cricketing history as well as drawing them closer towards the world of cricket.”

As India prepares to host the prestigious ICC World Cup Cricket tournament from 5 October to 19 November 2023, Podar Education Network proudly brings the ICC World Cup Trophy 2023 to Podar International School, Mumbai, as part of the trophy tour. This initiative aims to showcase the iconic ICC World Cup Trophy 2023 at various locations across India, fostering enthusiasm and support for the upcoming tournament. The trophy tour will provide a chance to one million fans to have their own personal interactions with the trophy. It embarked on a swift journey, making stops at historical landmarks, cricket academies, and educational institutions, providing fans from all walks of life a chance to witness the glory of cricket up close. The trophy will travel to 18 countries around the world, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, the USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America, and the host country India.

In India cricket is not just played in clubs and stadiums but in every alley. Today we have the best Indian cricketing talent from all across the country. The trophy tour is a symbol of how cricket is not just a game but also a passion for everyone. The Trophy Tour endeavors to bring the prestigious ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy closer to fans across India. This tour is an initiative to offer fans a chance to intimately connect with the trophy, capture cherished photographs, and become part of the storied history of this renowned tournament. Moreover, it aims to inspire the younger generation and promote cricket as a sport within our community.

The ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Trophy began its tour in India, the host of the tournament, on June 27. It has traveled to Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the USA, the West Indies, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, France, and England. This Tour will see the iconic silverware meet heads of state, launch community initiatives and support cricket development programs in addition to visiting some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe.

With over 96 years of experience within the educational space, Podar Education Network is now a network of 144 Podar International Schools (completely managed by Podar Education Network) and 101 Podar Partner schools, with a combined annual student strength of more than 2,30,000 and the support of 8,000 dedicated and loyal staff members.

Our constantly growing network of education institutions includes a wide spectrum of Pre-Primary schools under the name Podar Prep, Primary and Secondary schools under the name Podar International School, Partner Schools under the brand name Podar Learn School, Colleges offering International Undergraduate and Graduate degrees, Part-Time courses, and Teacher Training Institutes.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor