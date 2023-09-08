Red FM's South Side Story Season 5 - Mumbai Edition: An Immense Success

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network’s event ‘South Side Story Season 5’ - Mumbai edition proved to be a tremendous success. The event held at Richardson & Cruddas, Byculla witnessed an incredible turnout, with music lovers braving the rain to be a part of this unforgettable experience.

South Side Story Season 5 featured exceptional performances by Aattam Kalasamithi ft The Theikkinkaadu Band, Maalavika Sundar, Sean Roldan & Friends, Arivu, Agam, and Thaikkudam Bridge. Beyond the captivating music, attendees had the opportunity to indulge in a sumptuous spread of Sadhya and other South Indian delicacies, and refreshing beverages.

In light of the tremendous success of the Mumbai Edition, Red FM is thrilled to announce the next stop in Delhi for the musical journey. South Side Story Season 5 - Delhi Edition is set to take place on September 16, 2023, at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. This edition promises a unique blend of hip-hop, rap artists, and playback singer and composers like Thirumali, Arivu, Humankind, All OK, Neeraj Madhav & Sithara’s Project Malabaricus who will take the stage to deliver unforgettable performances. The Delhi edition will be headlined by Karthik.

Speaking on this announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, stated, “Our vision to introduce diversity in the regional music space has appropriately translated into South Side Story. The Mumbai edition was a testament to the colossal celebration of our humble effort to bring the south of India to the metros. We were delighted to witness a massive turnout of our audience that even the torrential rains were not able to cease the spirit of the festive season. By joining in wearing traditional South Indian attire and celebrating the various ingredients of the South, the Mumbai audience came through. We are eagerly awaiting to recreate or take the celebrations a few notches higher in Delhi.”

Mark your calendars and prepare to immerse yourself in the colors, sounds, and flavors of South India. The tickets are available on Skillbox.

Book Now - www.skillboxes.com/events/business/south-side-story-season-5

Website - southsidestory.in/

Red FM stands out as not only India’s largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude ‘Bajaate Raho!’ We are at the core of millennials’ hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a ‘larger than life experience’. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the ‘station of expression’ Red FM boasts over 567 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

