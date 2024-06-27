Red FM's South Side Story Season 6: Coming Soon This September

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 27: 93.5 Red FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network announced the highly anticipated return of South Side Story. Set against the backdrop of Delhi, Season 6 of South Side Story will extend into a two-day extravaganza showcasing the essence and elements of Southern India's artistic flair.

South Side Story has become synonymous with celebrating the diverse heritage of South India, and Season 6 promises to be no exception. From pulsating rap beats to soul-stirring folk melodies, and rock anthems to infectious pop tunes, and a gala of fusion performances, attendees can look forward to a diverse lineup of some of the most talented and sought-after artists, including Khatija Rehman and Band, Sean Roldan & Friends, Sithara Project Malabaricus, T.M Krishna, Agam The Band, Nithya Mammen, All Okay, Maalavika Sundar, Job Kurian, Arivu + The Ambasa Band and Thaikkudum Bridge.

Red FM's South Side Story is more than just a music festival - it's a holistic cultural experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore authentic South Indian delicacies at the food joints and shop for treasures at the shopping stalls. From traditional handicrafts to contemporary fashion, there will be something for everyone to discover and enjoy.

Speaking on the wins, Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, of Red FM & Magic FM, said, "As a brand that is both national yet local (NAT-local), inclusive, and celebratory of local cultures and ethos, we are thrilled to announce the next season of South Side Story. This upcoming edition marks a significant milestone as we celebrate six years of transporting the flavors of South India to the North, primarily through music. Due to the overwhelming response we received year after year for this IP, we have extended the festival into a two-day celebration. We are head over heels for the incredible lineup of artists that we have curated; we are looking forward to revealing the artists soon."

Each day of the event will be themed to maintain excitement and ensure an unforgettable experience for attendees. From traditional festivities to contemporary expressions of art and culture, South Side Story Season 6 promises to leave a lasting impression on all who attend.

Book your tickets at - insider.in/south-side-story-2024-aug31-2024/event

