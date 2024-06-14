Red Hat Offers Discounted Services to Accelerate and Support Virtualization Migration Initiatives and Upskill IT Professionals

NewsVoir

Raleigh (North Carolina) [US], June 14: Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that it has reduced the cost of its Virtualization Migration Assessment and Virtualization Training and Certification offerings as it aims to help businesses navigate the changing virtualization landscape and establish strategic paths towards virtual machine (VM) infrastructure migrations. The services will be offered at a discounted rate through August 31, 2024, and are designed to assist businesses with migration planning as they look to move off of legacy virtualization providers and upskill IT teams to manage VMs using Red Hat technologies.

Virtualization Migration Assessment (GPS-OVA)

Red Hat's Virtualization Migration Assessment is a two-week onsite, interactive discovery and design workshops with Red Hat experts that will assess your business drivers, current state, and the path to migration. This assessment forms the basis for a high-level solution design, mapping out risks, building a path to production, and a customized migration journey and proposal.

Businesses that purchase Red Hat's Virtualization Migration Assessment or an assessment from a qualified partner and then move forward with subscribing to Red Hat Openshift Kubernetes Engine, Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, and services for the migration are eligible to receive the total cost of the assessment credited back in the form of a subscription discount.1

Virtualization Training & Certification Bundle

Managing Virtual Machines with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization with Exam (DO317) teaches the essential skills required to create and manage virtual machines on Red Hat OpenShift using the Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization operator, and builds virtualization skills through training with cloud-based lab time then validates those skills through Red Hat Certification. The Red Hat Certified Specialist in OpenShift Virtualization (EX316) is included in this offering.

Through August 31, 2024, Red Hat customers can get the Managing Virtual Machines with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization with Exam (DO317) course at 70% off local MSRP. You must select the self-paced version of the course plus the exam to receive this offer. Discount will be applied to the local MSRP of eligible offerings at checkout. Red Hat Training Resellers and Distributors will receive their contracted discount in addition to the offer discount. This offer may not be combined with other offers or discounts.

The IT industry is currently experiencing a shift in the virtualization field and in this changing environment, it is imperative that businesses create a roadmap to migration and that their IT professionals are equipped with the skills to manage virtual machines using technologies like Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. OpenShift Virtualization, an included feature of Red Hat OpenShift, offers a pathway to migrate and manage existing traditional virtualization workloads using a modern, consistent application platform.

Availability

Managing Virtual Machines with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization with Exam is available now through August 31, 2024. The Virtualization Migration Assessment is also being offered for a limited time only. For more information and to get started with the training bundle, visit www.redhat.com/en/services/training-and-certification. To inquire about the Virtualization Migration Assessment, visit www.redhat.com/en/services/consulting.

Supporting Quotes

Kevin Sherry, vice president, Global Services, Red Hat, "Recent changes to the virtualization landscape have driven many businesses to re-evaluate their virtualization strategy and explore new paths to migration. Red Hat is actively working with our customers to advise and extend their existing Red Hat footprint to support this migration and other modernization initiatives and looks forward to helping more businesses, across various industries, understand, plan and create a strategic roadmap for virtual machine infrastructure migrations. "

1For businesses using a comparable assessment from a qualified partner, the total cost credited back in the form of a subscription discount is up to the amount of the Red Hat Virtualization Migration Assessment firm fixed price.

Additional Resources

* Learn more about Virtualization Migration Assessment

* Learn more about Virtualization Training & Certification Bundle

* Check out more services from Red Hat

Connect with Red Hat

* Learn more about Red Hat

* Get more news in the Red Hat newsroom

* Read the Red Hat blog

* Follow Red Hat on X/Twitter

* Follow Red Hat on Instagram

* Follow Red Hat on LinkedIn

* Watch Red Hat videos on YouTube

Red Hat is the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo, Ansible, and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor