Red Orchid Spa on a global expansion spree; plans to add 50 spas by 2025

New Delhi (India), April 24: Red Orchid Spa, India’s top family spa company, plans to open at least 50 spas worldwide by 2025. Currently, the company operates 20 spas in India and the UAE in key areas such as Dubai, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Goa, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Bathinda, and others.

The chain of spas will open locations in significant cities like Bangalore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Chennai in the upcoming phase of expansion. Red Orchid Spa was founded in 2012 and is the brainchild of Mr Anoop Singh, the business’s current CEO. Each spa facility is the ideal setting for calming therapies, including Swedish spa, Deep Tissue, Balinese, Aroma, Abhayangam, and Sirodhara.

“We have established a goal of opening 50 new spas worldwide as part of our strategy to increase the variety of Red Orchid spas around the globe. We have received fantastic domestically and internationally feedback, and we hope to provide our services worldwide in future. Our goal is to offer them the greatest relaxation techniques inexpensively,” said Anoop Singh, Director Operation, at Red Orchid Spa.

Each Red Orchid Spa has well-appointed rooms with ample storage space and standard conveniences. It offers free in-room steam and showers for comfort and discretion. Customers get access to a choice of cleanses, facials, and spas.

