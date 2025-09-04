Redefining Innovation: KAN Infocom on Empowering the Future of Data-driven Enterprises

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: In an era where data is the new currency and AI is reshaping how businesses operate, KAN Infocom has firmly established itself as a catalyst for digital transformation. As the Presenting Partner of the 2nd Edition Data Analytics & AI Show 2025, KAN Infocom did more than sponsor the event it amplified critical conversations around AI and analytics, enabling enterprises to explore how data can drive measurable growth, operational efficiency, and customer-centric solutions at scale.

Rooted in client-first thinking, agile execution, and innovation, KAN Infocom's presence reinforced its mission: empowering organizations to translate analytics into strategic advantage through actionable intelligence, scalable solutions, and real-world use cases.

As Presenting Partner, KAN Infocom led meaningful conversations around the power of Qlik solutions in enabling real-time data visualization, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation. These discussions helped enterprises see how advanced analytics platforms can drive operational efficiency, customer-centricity, and measurable growth.

A Glimpse into the 2nd Edition Data Analytics & AI Show 2025: A Transformative Gathering

The 2nd Edition Data Analytics & AI Show 2025 was a convergence of minds, with 60+ organizations and 25+ industry speakers engaging in high-impact conversations on Generative AI, real-time analytics, ethical AI adoption, and data infrastructure. Under KAN Infocom's leadership as Presenting Partner, the event delivered actionable insights on these critical topics, focusing on translating advanced technologies into real business outcomes.

The audience represented a wide spectrum of industries, from BFSI and healthcare to retail and digital platforms, creating fertile ground for cross-sector learning and collaboration.

Key Sessions & Highlights from the Day

Panel 1: The AI Wind - Where Does It Start?

This session explored how organizations can move from AI experimentation to creating enterprise-wide impact. Panelists from HDFC Bank, Tata AIG, Square Yards, and others shared approaches to building AI-ready data infrastructure, securing executive sponsorship, and aligning AI initiatives with business goals.

Corporate Presentation by KAN Infocom

Imran Khan, Business Head - Sales & Marketing, KAN Infocom, delivered an inspiring session on how KAN Infocom's AI and analytics solutions powered by Qlik enable real-time data visualization, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation. The presentation demonstrated KAN Infocom's role as a trusted partner helping enterprises transform data into strategic advantage.

Panel 2: Beyond the Proof of Concept: Best Enterprise Practices in Analytics Adoption

A standout session where Imran Khan (KAN Infocom) joined leaders from RBL Bank, L&T Finance, and Suryoday Small Finance Bank to discuss how organizations can scale analytics beyond pilots to achieve enterprise-wide execution. The discussion emphasized embedding analytics into core operations a principle KAN Infocom helps its clients achieve daily.

Panel 3: Bridging the Gap - Fostering Collaboration & Empowerment in the Data & AI Era

Leaders from Dream11, L'Oreal, Vodafone Idea, and others shared strategies to build a data-first culture, empower teams, and drive ethical AI adoption themes that aligned with KAN Infocom's commitment to enabling collaborative, data-driven innovation.

Following each panel discussion, prestigious awards were presented to domain experts and companies for their exceptional long-term contributions to AI and data analytics excellence.

The KAN Infocom Impact

KAN Infocom's involvement as Presenting Partner was central to the event's success their thought leadership helped bridge the gap between advanced technologies and real business outcomes. The company's commitment to actionable insights, innovation, and industry-aligned solutions left a lasting impression on attendees and set the tone for future collaborations.

The Road Ahead

KAN Infocom continues to lead as a trusted innovation partner, helping enterprises across industries harness the full potential of AI and analytics. With KAN Infocom driving the future of digital transformation, the journey promises to be innovative, insightful, and inspiring.

