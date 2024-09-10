Redefining Your Business Future: What the Newest The Enterprise World Editions Uncover

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 10: The latest editions of The Enterprise World magazine have been released, presenting notable success stories from the business sector. The Enterprise World has built a reputation as a prominent digital platform for showcasing successful companies and business leaders. Its expanding collection of business magazines continues to support clients in reaching a broader digital audience.

The new issues feature a range of stories from various industries, highlighting leaders and companies that are making a significant impact in their fields. Their strategic vision, planning, and execution have contributed to their notable growth and success. These editions reflect the accomplishments of these companies and leaders.

Following is the list of magazine issues and featured clients:

1. The Most Influential Women Leaders of the Year - 2024

Shraddha Sheth, Head of Business & Operations at Gold's Gym India, has made a significant mark on the fitness industry. She began her career as a clinical nutritionist, but after joining Gold's Gym, she tackled new challenges in sales and developed a successful weight loss program. Her ability to overcome obstacles and innovate led to the highest profitability in Gold's Gym India's history. With 22 years at the helm, Shraddha has overseen the expansion of Gold's Gym to 90 cities across India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, focusing on top-notch facilities and effective training.

2. Most Visionary Business Leaders To Watch In 2024

Paraj Vidyarthi is the Senior Vice President and Regional Head of Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, and BFSI at Tech Mahindra. With over 23 years in the industry, he's known for his innovative approach and strategic vision. Paraj has played a key role in expanding VVDN Technologies and PathPartner into the Japanese market and has secured significant deals, including a $150 million SAP global rollout with a Japanese automotive company. His leadership is marked by a deep understanding of complex markets and a commitment to ethical practices and continuous learning. His achievements highlight his impact and expertise in the tech industry.

3. The Best Global Competency Centre to Watch Out - 2024

Anand Ramakrishnan, Managing Director of EQ India, leads the company's efforts as an offshore unit of the EQ Group, a major player in shareholder, pension, and remediation services. Under his guidance, EQ India has earned recognition as a Top Employer in the UK, US, and India. Anand's focus on trust, collaboration, and constant improvement has driven the company's growth and innovation. His approach encourages empowerment and creativity, fostering a collaborative work culture. EQ India is set on expanding significantly while embracing technology and upholding strict data security standards.

About The Enterprise World:

The Enterprise World is a platform where top business leaders share their success stories and the challenges they faced on their journey to becoming prominent figures in the business arena. In the ever-evolving world of business, change is constant, and The Enterprise World provides a monthly update on emerging trends, industry growth, and the latest news from various sectors of the business world.

