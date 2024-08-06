Refex Industries Q1 FY25 Results: Standalone PAT Soars by 63 per cent

PNN

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Refex Industries Limited. (NSE - REFEX | BSE - 532884), committed to promoting sustainability in India with a diverse portfolio encompassing Ash & Coal Handling, Refrigerant Gases, Power Trading, and Green Mobility, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY25.

Other Key Highlights:

Consolidated Revenue Composition for FY24:

Ash & Coal Handling: Rs552.62 crore

Refrigerant Gas: Rs20.92 crore

Green Mobility: Rs5.47 crores

Sale of Service: Rs4.65 crore

Power Trading: Rs4.18 crore

Solar Power: Rs2.99 crore

Others: Rs4.29 crore

Commenting on the performance, Anil Jain, Chairman & Managing Director of Refex Industries Limited said, "The April to June quarter for FY 2025 has improved from the performance of the same quarter last year (Q1 FY24), and has also improved from the performance of the previous quarter (Q4 FY24). We are confident of further building on this performance in the coming quarters and are confident of delivering a strong year.

These remarkable achievements reflect our unwavering commitment towards building stakeholder value by ensuring sustainability and innovation at the core of our strategic and tactical endeavors.

Looking ahead, I firmly believe that the integration of sustainability practices into our business operations will yield numerous benefits. By adopting these practices, we expect to enhance our operational efficiencies, attract top talent, and further strengthen our brand's reputation. Furthermore, our commitment to ESG will enable us to deliver increased value to our stakeholders by advancing the triple bottom line of people, planet, and profit. We are confident that this holistic approach will contribute to our continued success and also positively impact our broader community."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor