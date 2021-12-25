Refresh Skin Science crosses over 500+ orders during their official launch

Refresh Skin Science, part of Visionary Skincare Pvt Ltd., has officially launched on (December 24, 2021) in the Indian market. The brand in association with its manufacturers, influencers and the Prasiddhi Forest Foundation inaugurated their grand launch event "Beauty Bash". Refresh Skin Science offers a 75 per cent + 10 per cent discount storewide till 11:59 PM on December 26 to commemorate their launch.

has launched its range of high-quality skincare products that are made with scientifically proven ingredients proven to reduce and fight acne, pigmentation, enlarged pores, fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and offer intense moisture improving the texture for radiant skin. Their products are non-toxic and do not contain any paraben, sulphates, silicones, and fragrances that could cause certain negative reactions for specific or sensitive skin types. Their base active ingredients like Niacinamide, , and Salicylic acid have been tested by dermatologists & cosmetic chemists and are used by millions of customers worldwide.

Grand Launch Event "Beauty Bash" And Inauguration

Refresh Skin Science's brand launch "Beauty Bash" was virtually inaugurated earlier on December 24 at 11 AM by Devarajan and Thiruvenkatasamy Sakunthala, the Directors of Refresh Skin Science in the presence of Vishnu Prasath Devarajan, Founder of Refresh Skin Science and Supercluster Pi (Holding company of Refresh Skin Science), Jay, Herb Elementz Natureceuticals Private Limited, Prasiddhi Singh, Founder of Prasiddhi Forest Foundation, 150-plus employees of Supercluster Pi and with over 100 influencers in India, with additional speeches by Yuvasri, Refresh Skin Science's first customer and Tithi Dutta, Digital Creator on beauty and skincare. The event earmarked Refresh Skin Science crossing over 500-plus orders on the day of launch. To commemorate the brand launch, a special discount of 75 per cent off for all products across their store with the additional benefit of a 10 per cent OFF on all purchases storewide was released. This special offer is valid till 11:59 PM on December 26, 2021.

Refresh Skin Science's Regimen Builder

Refresh Skin Science has built a problem-solving skin-routine builder where customers can select products to solve their skin problems at 1/10th of what any Skin Clinic would charge as well as save a lot of time on finding the right products that bring out their desired results. Refresh Skin Science's Regimen Builder service puts together a skincare routine, which recommends specific solutions to a customer's skin problems. Their Regimen Builder is very easy to use and requires no less than four minutes and will ensure one finds the perfect solution for their skin problems. Refresh Skin Science's products can be used by men and women of all skin types at any stage of life. The product line is oriented towards skin brightening, anti-ageing, dry and oily skin, pigmented and acne-prone skin. Toners, anti-ageing serums, face serums, peeling solutions, and foaming cleansers are among the products that have been released in the first phase while their next set of products which include liquid sun drops, face moisturiser and under-eye cream will be launched in the second phase.

Launch Sale Offer For first-time customers, Refresh Skin Science offers a discount of 75 per cent off for all products across their store with the additional benefit of 10 per cent off on all purchases storewide. Customers can subscribe to Refresh Skin Science's newsletters and receive an additional 10 per cent cashback while also staying updated with their latest offers and new product launches.

Refresh Skin Science's products are available on , , and are set to launch on other e-commerce platforms like Nyka, Myntra and Purplle shortly. Refresh Skin Science products include: 2 per cent Alpha Arbutin + 1 per cent Grapeseed + 2 per cent Beta Arbutin Face Serum2 per cent Granactive Retinoid Face Serum2 per cent Salicylic Acid Face Serum20 per cent Vitamin C Face SerumAHA 25 per cent + PHA 5 per cent + BHA 2 per cent Peeling SolutionFoaming Cleanser with Purslane ExtractHyaluronic Acid Face Serum (Anti-Aging)Niacinamide 12 per cent + Zinc 2 per cent Face SerumPHA 3 per cent Alcohol-Free Face Toner Refresh Skin Science's base active ingredients meet the highest global standards in skincare. All the 9 research-backed products launched by Refresh Skin Science foster healthy and glowing skin while also addressing common skincare challenges, regardless of age or stage of life. Each Refresh Skin Science product is injected with extra supporting chemicals that boost efficacy and prevent any side effects, in addition to the base active components that other brands regularly offer on the market. Refresh Skin Science maintains ingredient transparency and contributes to a greener environment in collaboration with Prasiddhi Forest Foundation by planting a tree in honour of each customer, as well as sharing the tree's GPS Coordinates on the certificate of contribution provided after each purchase.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor