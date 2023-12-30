Refuge City: Exploring a New Urban Perspective in the Global South at Avani Annual Research Symposium 2023

Avani Annual Research Symposium 2023

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], December 30: Avani Institute of Design, recognized for its commitment to the intersection of academia and professional practice, recently concluded its Annual Research Symposium titled “Refuge City: Towards a New Urban Perspective in the Global South.” Held from December 19 to December 21, 2023, the symposium aimed to engage in a critical discourse on cities and dynamics of urbanisms in growing global south.

Guided by the esteemed Prof. Neelkanth Chhaya and led by Co-convenors Ar. Afifa Nuzhat, Dr. Ophylia Vinodhini, and Dr. Soumini Raja, the symposium brought together a diverse range of voices and perspectives.

“We are truly inspired by the dynamic conversations and diverse insights shared at the Annual Research Symposium hosted by Avani Institute of Design. This symposium reflects our commitment to fostering an inclusive dialogue on the future of urban design, where diverse perspectives converge to explore innovative solutions. Avani’s dedication to shaping the next generation of creative thinkers is evident in the rich discussions and collaborative spirit showcased during this event,” said Ar. Tony Joseph Chairman and Principal, Avani Institute of Design.

The inaugural day, on December 19th, featured a captivating keynote address by Sushma Iyengar, a distinguished social activist, educator, and Director of Khamir, Kutch. The day continued with engaging paper presentations under the themes “Stories Woven in Time and Culture” and “Urban Realities and Urban Flux.”

On the second day, December 20th, participants reconvened to explore the theme “Social Symphony of Urban Lives.” The day included a thought-provoking panel discussion moderated by Kartikeya Chhaya. The panelists, including Kazi Khaleed Ashraf, Prasad Shetty, and Priya Joseph, shared their insights as urbanists, educators, and architects.

The symposium concluded on December 21st with another dynamic panel discussion moderated by Apurva Talpade. Panelists, including Kamal K M, Nipun Prabhakar, and Ganga Dileep, shared perspectives as filmmakers, photographers, and urbanists. The event concluded with a keynote address by Tatjana Schneider, an architect and educator from the Technical University Braunschweig, Germany.

Avani Institute of Design, affiliated with the University of Calicut and approved by the Council of Architecture (COA), remains committed to providing holistic design education. Governed by a council chaired by celebrated architect Tony Joseph, the institute boasts an Advisory Council comprising national and international practitioners and educators.

Avani Institute of Design is poised to expand into an interdisciplinary Art and Design program, pushing the boundaries of education, collaborative research, and creative thinking.

Website: https://avani.edu.in/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor