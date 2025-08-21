Reliance Foundation's flagship scholarships open applications for 5,100 UG and PG students

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 : Applications are now open for one of India's largest higher education scholarships for the academic year 2025-26. Reliance Foundation Scholarships will empower 5,100 outstanding undergraduate and postgraduate students to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships will award 5,000 students to pursue academic excellence and nurture their aspirations with grants of up to Rs 2 lakh, on a merit-cummeans basis. First-year students enrolled in any full-time undergraduate course are eligible to apply.

Celebrating excellence, Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships will identify and support 100 of India's brightest postgraduate students in select fields of Engineering, Technology, Energy, and Life Sciences. The programme aims to nurture future leaders who can think big, think green, and think digital for the benefit of society. With grants of up to Rs 6 lakh and access to a robust development programme, these students will be empowered to pursue advanced studies and research in areas critical to national development and global progress.

Applications are open only to students currently in the first year of their undergraduate or postgraduate studies. Reliance Foundation scholars not only benefit from generous financial support but also from holistic development opportunities throughout their scholarship journey.

This includes expert interactions and mentorship, industry exposure, leadership and skill-building events, and opportunities to meaningfully engage with communities for societal development.

Education - from early childhood learning to quality higher education - is central to Reliance Foundation's mission. On the 90th birth anniversary of Reliance's Founder-Chairman

In December 2022, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, announced 50,000 additional scholarships over the next decade, making the programme one of the largest private scholarship initiatives in India.

Reliance has been providing scholarships to meritorious students for over 29 years, inspired by Reliance Founder-Chairman Dhirubhai Ambani's vision that the best way to ensure the nation's progress is to invest in its youth. To date, Reliance has supported more than 28,000 scholarships.

Reliance Foundation Scholarships alumni continue to fulfil their academic and professional aspirations, embark on rewarding careers, and contribute actively to the nation's progress. This year's cohort presents an opportunity to join one of India's most prestigious scholarship communities.

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited, aims to play a catalytic role in addressing India's development challenges through innovative and sustainable solutions.

