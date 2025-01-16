Reliance Jio 3Q FY25 operating revenue up 15.5 pc; EBITDA up 17.7 pc (YoY)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 : Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has announced its unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. The company reported strong financial growth, demonstrating consistent improvements in revenue and profitability.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, Jio's revenue from operations stood at Rs29,307 crore, marking a 3.4 per cent increase from Rs28,338 crore in the previous quarter.

On a year on year basis Q3 FY25 operating revenue at Rs29,307 crore is up 15.5 percent from Rs25,368 crore in Q3 FY24 EBITDA stood at Rs15,798 crore in the December quarter with 17.7 percent year-on-year growth compared to Rs13,422 crore in an earlier year period led by higher revenues and margin at 53.9 percent.

Total income for the period was Rs29,627 crore, up 3.9 per cent from Rs28,527 crore in Q2 FY2024.

The company recorded a net profit of Rs6,477 crore, representing a 4 per cent growth compared to Rs6,231 crore in Q2 FY2024. Earnings per share (basic) increased to Rs1.44 from Rs1.38 in the previous quarter.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, revenue from operations reached Rs84,123 crore, a significant rise from Rs74,160 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Net profit for the nine-month period was Rs18,153 crore, reflecting a robust 20 per cent growth over Rs15,129 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Jio's strong performance was driven by an increase in the value of services, which rose to Rs34,513 crore in Q3 FY2024 from Rs33,352 crore in Q2 FY2024.

Total expenses for the quarter amounted to Rs20,929 crore, slightly higher than Rs20,158 crore in the previous quarter, primarily due to higher network operating expenses (Rs8,359 crore) and license fees/spectrum charges (Rs2,681 crore).

The company also reported notable operational efficiencies, with depreciation and amortization expenses totaling Rs5,832 crore and finance costs at Rs1,268 crore, reflecting its ongoing investments in network infrastructure and spectrum acquisition.

Other comprehensive income for the quarter was Rs221 crore, contributing to a total comprehensive income of Rs6,698 crore.

As of December 31, 2024, Reliance Jio's financial position remains robust. The company's net worth increased to Rs2,54,776 crore from Rs2,48,079 crore in the previous quarter.

Paid-up debt capital stood at Rs67,793 crore, with a debenture redemption reserve of Rs500 crore.

Reliance Jio continues to lead the Indian telecom sector with its strong financial performance and customer-centric initiatives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor