Reliance Jio launches JioSpaceFiber: India's first satellite-based gigabit broadband service

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a leading name in India's telecommunications sector, has unveiled JioSpaceFiber, the country's first satellite-based gigabit broadband service, marking a step in connecting remote regions of India with high-speed internet. T

According to a press release by Reliance Jio, this launch was showcased at the India Mobile Congress on Friday, as Reliance Jio seeks to extend high-speed broadband services to areas that were previously inaccessible. JioSpaceFiber will soon be available throughout India at highly competitive prices.

Reliance Jio already serves more than 450 million Indian consumers with high-speed broadband services, and with the introduction of JioSpaceFiber, it aims to make digital inclusivity a reality for every household.

This satellite-based service, added to its existing offerings of JioFiber and JioAirFiber, ensures that consumers and businesses can access reliable, low-latency, high-speed internet and entertainment, regardless of their location.

The satellite network will also bolster mobile backhaul capacity, thereby expanding the reach and scalability of Jio's True5G network even in remote areas.

For this ambitious endeavour, Jio has partnered with SES, tapping into the latest in medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology.

Leveraging SES's O3b and new O3b mPOWER satellites, JioSpaceFiber is set to revolutionize the broadband industry by providing scalable and cost-effective internet access across India, all while guaranteeing reliability and flexibility.

To showcase the capabilities of JioSpaceFiber, the service has already been connected to four of India's most remote locations: Gir in Gujarat, Korba in Chhattisgarh, Nabarangpur in Odisha, and ONGC-Jorhat in Assam.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, highlighted the significance of this launch, saying, " Jio has enabled millions of homes and businesses in India to experience broadband internet for the first time. With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected".

Ambani further said, "JioSpaceFiber will allow everyone, everywhere, to fully participate in the new digital society with gigabit access to online government, education, health, and entertainment services".

John-Paul Hemingway, Chief Strategy Officer at SES Networks, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Together with Jio, we are honoured to support the Government of India's Digital India initiative with a unique solution that aims at delivering multiple gigabits per second of throughput to any location in India".

Hemingway added, "Our first fibre-like services from space are already deployed today in parts of India, and we cannot wait to see how this will lead to digital transformation even in the most rural parts of the country."

Reliance Jio's JioSpaceFiber marks a pivotal moment in India's digital transformation, promising to extend high-speed broadband access to even the most remote parts of the country, aligning with the vision of a truly Digital India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor