Reliance Jio to launch Bharat GPT with IIT-B

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the largest telecom service provider in India, is working with the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay to launch ‘Bharat GPT’, a large-language model tailored for India’s needs, said chairman Akash Ambani while addressing a gathering at the IIT’s annual Techfest in Mumbai.

We have been working on a project with IIT Bombay to launch the Bharat GPT programme," he said.Jio is looking to introduce AI at its enterprise and across sectors within the group. The next decade will be defined by large-language models and generative AI, he said. “We are working very hard to launch AI not only as a vertical inside our organization, but horizontally across all our sectors."

The telco, a unit of Reliance Industries, is “comprehensively thinking" to launch an operating system for television, he said. “We have been working on our own OS (operating system) for a while now for TVs and we are comprehensively thinking about how to launch it."Ambani said work on vision of “Jio 2.0" was on, but did not elaborate further. Jio is very excited about offering 5G private networks, and will be offering a 5G stack to all enterprise irrespective of its size, Ambani said.