Reliance Jio users to get unlimited calling at Rs 91

Nowadays all companies are coming up with new offers to attract customers and retain their customers. But you will surely like this offer brought by Reliance Jio. The company is also offering a recharge plan of Rs 91 and in this all facilities from calling to internet pack is available. It provides data to customers on a daily basis. Apart from this, it also provides unlimited calling and SMS facility. Compared to Jio, Airtel has Rs 99 plan and Vodafone Idea has Rs 98 plan

The Rs 91 plan offers customers 100 MB data per day. Apart from this, additional 200 MB data is provided with this plan. The validity of this plan is 28 days. Meanwhile, the company is offering a total of 3GB data to customers. It also provides unlimited calling facility. Apart from this, customers are also given subscription to Jio apps. But currently this plan is only for Jio Phone users.

The validity of such Vodafone plans is 28 days. It offers 200 MB data. It does not provide any SMS benefit. Airtel is offering a Rs 99 plan with a validity of 28 days. In this, customers are given a talk time of 99 rupees. Meanwhile, charges are charged at 2.5 paise per second. Apart from this you will also be charged for SMS.

