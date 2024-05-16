Reliance Retail partners with UK's leading online fashion retailer, to bring ASOS products to India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : Reliance Retail, India's leading retailer, and ASOS, the UK's leading online fashion retailer for 20-somethings, have entered into a long-term partnership on Thursday to redefine the fashion landscape in India.

The strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Reliance Retail's commitment to offering unparalleled choices and bringing world class retail experiences to Indian consumers.

Under the agreement, Reliance Retail will be the exclusive retail partner for ASOS across all online and offline channels in India.

"We're excited to welcome ASOS into our fashion family, marking a significant stride in our dedication to bringing the pulse of global trends to Indian shores. This partnership reaffirms our status as India's premier retail destination, ensuring our customers have access to the cutting-edge fashion styles they crave" said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

Leveraging its extensive experience of operating omni-channel retail networks, Reliance Retail will introduce ASOS's curated portfolio of fashion-led own brand labels to the Indian market through a multi-channel presence for ASOS and a diverse array of retail formats, including exclusive brand stores, multi-brand store expressions, and digital commerce platforms.

"Our purpose is to give fashion lovers around the world the confidence to be whoever they want to be through access to the latest and best trends. Together with Reliance Retail, we're excited to be bringing some of our fashion-led own-brands to customers in India - including ASOS Design, one of the biggest British fashion brands on the planet" said Jose Antonio Ramos, CEO, ASOS

As a destination for fashion-loving 20-somethings, ASOS aligns seamlessly with Reliance Retail's unparalleled strength in operating India's largest omni-channel retail networks, promising to revolutionize the way Indian consumers discover and engage with the latest global fashion trends. The agreement is ASOS' first country-wide exclusive retail partnership.

