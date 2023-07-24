Renowned Author and Politician Dr Shashi Tharoor Honored with Honorary Doctorate at Geneva School of Diplomacy Graduation Ceremony

India PR Distribution

Geneva [Switzerland], July 24: The Geneva School of Diplomacy & IR celebrated its graduation ceremony on June 23, 2023, in a grand event marked by the presence of distinguished guests, including Dr Shashi Tharoor, who was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in International Relations degree.

Dr Tharoor's honorary doctorate is a testament to his steadfast commitment to defending open society and democracy, his prolific and enlightened contributions to the literary world, and his unwavering advocacy for the growth and betterment of humanity.

Dr Tharoor, a prominent figure in the fields of politics, diplomacy, and literature, captivated the audience with his thought-provoking speech on the current global landscape, the dwindling significance of multilateralism, and the need for the resurgence of global efforts to tackle global problems. His articulate, eloquent, and erudite voice shed light on pressing issues facing the world today and emphasized the necessity of collaborative efforts among nations.

President of the Geneva School of Diplomacy, Dr Colum Murphy, also shared his insightful thoughts during the ceremony. He highlighted the growing threat of authoritarianism around the world and commended India's role in bolstering and strengthening democratic systems globally.

The event was attended by esteemed Ambassadors and senior diplomats, further underscoring its significance and the recognition of Dr Tharoor's exceptional contributions to diplomacy, literature, and the promotion of democratic values.

