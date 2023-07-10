Renowned Cardiologist Dr Luca Testa Highlights the Effectiveness of Abluminus DES+ in Complex Angioplasty Cases

Faridabad/Aligarh [India], July 10: Dr Luca Testa, a renowned interventional cardiologist at IRCCS Policlinico San Donato – Milan, Italy, has successfully conducted a series of educational workshops on the effectiveness of Abluminus DES+ in complex percutaneous coronary intervention. These workshops, organized by Concept Medical as part of their educational initiative, showcased the superior capabilities of Abluminus DES+ in treating complex lesions and diffuse disease in angioplasty.

The first workshop was held on 3rd July 2023 at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (Aligarh Muslim University) in collaboration with Dr Asif Hasan and Dr Azharuddin Malik. The second workshop took place on 4th July 2023 at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, with the participation of Dr Sanjay Kumar alongside Dr. Luca Testa.

Dr. Luca Testa expressed his satisfaction with the outcomes achieved using Abluminus DES+ in all the workshops conducted in various Indian institutions. The cases involved patients with complex coronary disease, including chronic total occlusions (CTOs) and severe in-stent restenosis.

“Abluminus DES+ has been my choice of stent for many years, particularly in complex cases, and the results have been promising,” stated Dr. Luca Testa during a press conference. “This unique combination of a drug-coated balloon and a bioresorbable polymer sirolimus-eluting stent offers distinct advantages, especially when treating complex and diffuse disease. It is noteworthy that interventional cardiology is undergoing a significant paradigm shift. Despite the availability of advanced DES technologies like Abluminus DES+, we are progressively changing our approach, considering alternative options such as the Sirolimus-coated balloon Magic Touch. I firmly believe that in the future, we will witness a further implementation of drug-coated balloon technology in our daily practice, either alongside or even independently of stent usage. Abluminus is undoubtedly one of the finest technologies available, especially for complex cases.”

Dr. Luca Testa’s workshops have provided valuable insights into the efficacy and potential of Abluminus DES+ in complex angioplasty procedures. With these educational initiatives, Concept Medical and Dr Testa aim to enhance the knowledge and expertise of healthcare professionals in India, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes and advancing the field of interventional cardiology.

Explaining the innovation, Concept Medical’s Founder & MD, Dr Manish Doshi, said, “In several patients with type II diabetes and coronary heart disease, there is as recurrence of major adverse cardiac events (MACE) like heart attack, stroke and restenosis (narrowing of unblocked artery after operation). This abluminal drug-eluting stent DES+ will considerably reduce the chances of recurrence.”

About Dr. Luca Testa:

Dr. Luca Testa is a renowned interventional cardiologist at IRCCS Policlinico San Donato – Milan, Italy. With extensive experience in complex coronary interventions, Dr. Testa has been instrumental in the development and advancement of novel treatment options in the field of interventional cardiology.

