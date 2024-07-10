Renowned Chef Dalvir Singh Appointed Executive Chef at Social Hub by Dhaba, USA

New Delhi (India) July 10 : Social Hub by Dhaba is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chef Dalvir Singh as its new Executive Chef. With over 17 years of illustrious experience in continental and Indian cuisine, Chef Singh brings a wealth of expertise and creativity to the table, promising to elevate the dining experience at one of New Jersey’s finest culinary establishments.

Chef Dalvir Singh’s remarkable journey in the culinary world spans across continents and prestigious establishments. His career began as a trainee at The Imperial in New Delhi, where he developed a comprehensive understanding of fine dining and kitchen operations. His early career saw him taking on significant roles at esteemed establishments such as Taj Palace Hotel and Radisson Blu Hotel in New Delhi.

From 2009 to 2017, Chef Singh honed his skills in various international settings. At Carnival Cruise Line and Oceania Cruises, he maintained exceptional food quality and presentation on premium cruise ships, ensuring compliance with HACCP standards. His tenure at the Airways Hotel in Port Moresby and The Imperial Hotel in New Delhi further solidified his reputation as a skilled and innovative chef.

At Rich Products & Solutions Pvt. Ltd. in India, Chef Singh managed a team of 30 chefs and played a crucial role in creating kitchen strategy roadmaps and curating innovative menus. His leadership ensured high functional efficiency and adherence to HACCP standards, earning him recognition as a culinary leader.

Chef Singh's most recent role before joining Social Hub by Dhaba was at Taumeasina Island Resort in Apia, Samoa. As Executive Sous Chef, he maintained the quality and presentation of food, supervised kitchen operations, and communicated effectively with team members to ensure smooth operations. His ability to estimate daily production needs and check the quality of raw and cooked food products was pivotal in upholding the resort's high standards.

Since January 2024, Chef Dalvir Singh has been serving as the Executive Chef at Social Hub by Dhaba, overseeing a fine dining multicuisine restaurant with a seating capacity of 250. Under his leadership, the restaurant continues to serve high-quality continental, Asian, and Indian cuisine, attracting diners from across the region.

Chef Singh holds a B.Com degree from Delhi University and has been recognized with several awards, including Gold and Bronze Medals in the AAHAR Chef Competition. He is also a certified cruise professional, a testament to his extensive experience and expertise.

In addition to his culinary prowess, Chef Singh is skilled in food photography, food styling, and crafting fresh handcrafted pasta. His creativity and ability to work as a team player make him a valuable asset to any culinary team.

Chef Dalvir Singh's journey is a testament to his dedication and passion for the culinary arts. His extensive experience, coupled with his continuous pursuit of excellence, positions him as a distinguished figure in the world of fine dining and luxury hospitality. Social Hub by Dhaba is excited to welcome him and looks forward to the innovative and delectable experiences he will bring to its patrons.

