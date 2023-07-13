Renowned Delhi NCR-based real estate company, Kapur Infratech announces 200 new job openings; eyes 500 crore sale in the coming financial year

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 13: Kapur Infratech, a notable Delhi NCR-based real estate company, known for its in-demand, reasonable yet luxury housing projects, has recently embarked on a workforce expansion, offering about 200 job openings. The robust real estate-centric hiring spree is envisioned to meet the overall increased operations and the breathtaking sales target of 500 crore approximately, which the venture is set to hit in the coming financial year.

Over the last 11 years, since its inception in 2012, the real estate company has gone from 2-3 core members to the current dynamic team of 26. Therefore, following steady growth in the competitive real estate market, the latest hiring requirements reflect Kapur Infratech’s steady growth and solid footing in the sector. Similarly, the ambitious sales target signals the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction as well as its zeal to capture more and more market share in the ever-expanding domain of housing projects. Moreover, the real estate enterprise also excels in the commercial property and office segments, catering to a wide range of buyers.

About upcoming developments, Yassh Kapur, the CEO and the Founder of Kapur Infratech said, “We are extremely thrilled to welcome fresh talent to our company. This step will not only help us deliver an augmented volume of projects and serve more customers but also ensure that we can take our legacy of quality service ahead with better innovations. More importantly, the expansion of the team would be pivotal in the coming year, as we gear ourselves to achieve the mammoth 500 crore sales target.”

Further elaborating on the brand ideology, the founder continued, “Our vision with the ongoing as well as the past projects has been to build affordable yet luxury homes so that a large section of consumers can enjoy the convenience of the first-rate housing. Unique in our domain of work, we strive to strike this delicate balance between cost-effectiveness and quality. We hope that in the coming years as well our efforts match the increasing demand for group housing flats in the market and that more people achieve their dream homes with us. Also, as we continue to grow, we envision seeing progress in other sections of the real estate industry such as commercial undertaking and office infrastructure.”

The powerhouse behind major real estate undertakings in the National Capital Region, including Trident Realty, CRC Group, Mahagun, and Godrej Properties, Kapur Infratech has become a trusted name among consumers looking for luxury homes at affordable prices. Until today, Kapur Infratech has served over 5,000 customers, helping them in the journey of owning their dream homes.

To conclude, the impressive portfolio of projects indicates that the attractive pricing of the apartments and the premium quality of the projects have cemented the company’s name in the real estate arena. Further, the new expansion plan, comprising 200 new job openings and a huge sales target of about 500 crores, will ensure that the company remains dedicated to upholding its staggering standards of excellence.

