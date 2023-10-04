Renowned Diamond Company Honors Agricultural Icon Dr. M.S. Swaminathan with Heartfelt Tribute

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 3: About 5,000 employees of Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK), one of the leading diamond companies in Surat, gathered to pay tributes to late Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, the renowned agricultural scientist and pioneer of the Green Revolution in India.

The event took place on the premises of SRK, where Dr. Swaminathan was posthumously remembered for his monumental contributions to India’s agricultural sector and his visit to Surat, where he was bestowed with the prestigious Santokbaa Humanitarian Award.

Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, well known as the “Father of the Green Revolution,” played a pivotal role in transforming India into a self-reliant nation in wheat and rice production. His path breaking research and dedication to improving agricultural practices have had a lasting impact on the country’s food security.

The tribute event was graced by the presence of Govindbhai Dholakia, Founder-Chairman of Shree Ramkrishna Exports, who shared heartfelt memories of Dr. Swaminathan’s visit to Surat and the award ceremony. Govindbhai Dholakia praised Dr. Swaminathan for his remarkable achievements and emphasized the significance of the Santokbaa Humanitarian Award in recognizing the contributions of exceptional individuals.

Recalling the moment when Dr. Swaminathan was selected as the recipient of the Santokbaa Humanitarian Award, Govindbhai Dholakia spoke of his journey to invite the esteemed scientist to Surat.

He mentioned visiting Dr. Swaminathan’s residence in Madras (now Chennai) and being questioned about why a diamond company would honor him with such an award. In response, Govindbhai explained, “We are essentially farmers from Saurashtra, and we understand the importance of a person like you.”

In 2013, Dr. Swaminathan graciously accepted the Santokbaa Humanitarian Award and became a guest of honor in Surat for two days. Govindbhai Dholakia fondly recollected the time spent together during those two days, highlighting the humility and grace with which Dr. Swaminathan accepted the award. He stated that Dr. Swaminathan’s acceptance had elevated the prestige of the award and made him feel like a part of the SRK family.

Govindbhai Dholakia concluded by expressing the profound loss SRK family felt with Dr. Swaminathan’s passing, describing him as a cherished member of their extended family. Dr. M.S. Swaminathan’s legacy continues to inspire and guide future generations in the field of agriculture and beyond.

