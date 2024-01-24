Renowned Healthcare Visionary, Dr Ravindranath Kancherla, Invests in Total Emergency Network (TEN)

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 24: In a ground-breaking development, Dr Ravindranath Kancherla, Founder & Chairman of Global Hospitals Group and Founder of Global University Foundation (GUF), has strategically invested in Total Emergency Network (TEN), a cutting-edge healthcare technology company specializing in golden hour medical logistics. This investment marks the successful conclusion of TEN's angel funding round. This investment marks the successful conclusion of TEN's angel funding round of Rs 2 Crores at post money valuation of 12 Crores.

With over 40 years of distinguished medical experience, Dr Ravindranath has consistently envisioned providing critical care support during the golden hour. His endorsement of TEN's vision, "Even an unresponsive person should get medical assistance in the golden hour," reflects his commitment to transformative healthcare solutions.

"I am excited to be part of the Total Emergency Network journey. The TEN team has demonstrated a deep understanding of the challenges in emergency healthcare and is leveraging technology to make a significant impact. I am confident that with their passion and innovation, TEN will play a crucial role in transforming how emergency services are delivered," expressed Dr Ravindranath Kancherla.

Kishore Manepalli, Founder and CEO of TEN, expressed honour and excitement about Dr Ravindranath's involvement, stating, "We are honoured and excited to have Dr Ravindranath Kancherla as our mentor and investor. His vast experience and leadership in the healthcare industry will be instrumental in guiding us towards achieving our vision of creating a comprehensive and efficient emergency healthcare network."

TEN stands at the forefront of technological advancements in emergency response systems. The platform integrates advanced communication tools, artificial intelligence, and data analytics to streamline emergency care delivery. Dr Ravindranath's investment and mentorship will catalyse TEN's further technological development, expanding its reach and enhancing the overall effectiveness of emergency healthcare services.

Expressing gratitude, TEN's founding team, Shaik Mehtab Alam, Someswara Rao, and Bhaskar Varma, acknowledged Dr Ravindranath and his team, including Venkat Nalam and Rama Krishna Botta, for their invaluable support during the angel funding round. This collaboration signifies a significant stride towards revolutionizing emergency healthcare, with TEN poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the industry.

Existing investors Radha Krishna Thatavarti, Founder and CEO of BMV.Money and Prasad Garapati, Co-Founder BMV.Money heartly welcomed Dr Ravindranath into investor pool of TEN.

For more information, please visit: https://tenmednetwork.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor