Repono Limited Strengthens Post-Listing Momentum with Strategic Contract Wins Worth INR 10 Plus Cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Repono Limited (BSE: 544463), one of a leading provider of 360-degree warehousing and liquid terminal solutions to India's oil and petrochemical sector, has announced two significant contract developments post its recent successful listing on the BSE SME platform, collectively valued at over ₹10 Cr.

Declared L1 Bidder and Awarded Work Order for Oil India's EOR Facility

In a significant development, Repono has been declared the Lowest (L1) Bidder and has received the work order for the Operations & Maintenance of the Water Injection Plant at Oil India Limited's Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) unit. The contract, valued at ₹5.2 Cr, is expected to commence in September 2025, following the completion of initial mobilization and related formalities.

Operations Commence at MRPL Refinery, Mangalore

In another development, Repono has commenced end-to-end Material Handling Services at the prestigious MRPL Refinery in Mangalore in July 2025. The ₹4.92 Cr contract encompasses integrated material movement across MRPL's warehouses, yards, and sheds. This engagement marks a key expansion into one of India's most strategically important refining zones, reinforcing Repono's position as a trusted partner in critical infrastructure operations.

The win reflects Repono's proven capabilities in managing mission-critical upstream infrastructure, where precision, uptime, and technical competence are paramount. It also highlights the company's ability to deliver reliable O&M solutions in high-pressure environments, aligned with the stringent standards of leading oil sector PSUs.

Commenting on the development Mr. Dibyendu Deepak, Managing Director of Repono Limited said, “We are pleased with the pace of progress we've made in a short span of time. Starting operations at MRPL and being selected as the lowest bidder for the Oil India project, for which we have now received the work order, are important milestones for us. These wins reflect the growing trust in our capabilities and the dedication of our team on the ground.

As we step into this new chapter, we remain focused on delivering value through dependable execution, safety-first operations, and a problem-solving mindset. There is a long road ahead, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie before us. With every new engagement, we are strengthening our foundation to serve India's energy and infrastructure sectors more meaningfully.”

