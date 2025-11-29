Resset Launches RERA-Approved Project ‘Evara’, An Uber-Luxury Residential Landmark in South Bopal

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 29: Resset Group, one of Ahmedabad's most trusted and quality-focused real estate developers, has begun construction of its much-anticipated luxury project, Evara, on Basant Bahar Road in South Bopal. The development is positioned to redefine high-end residential living in Ahmedabad's western corridor, combining architectural excellence with enduring value.

A Prime Address on Basant Bahar Road

Known for its calm, tree-lined avenues and refined residences, Basant Bahar Road has become one of Ahmedabad's most desirable luxury residential zones. The stretch offers seamless access to S.G. Highway, the upcoming metro corridor, and several international schools, hospitals, and lifestyle hubs. It's a location that blends exclusivity with everyday convenience — a balance that Evara by Resset captures with thoughtful precision.

“Basant Bahar Road has always represented calm sophistication,” said a senior Resset Group spokesperson. “With Evara, we wanted to create a development that resonates with the same understated elegance the area is known for.”

Evara – Crafted with Vision and Precision

Evara is envisioned as a collection of bespoke residences that emphasize space, light, and privacy. The project offers large-format 4 BHK homes ranging from 4,780 sq. ft. to 8,700 sq. ft., each planned to provide an open, airy, and luxurious feel. The main building welcomes residents with a grand double-heighted entrance foyer, setting a tone of arrival and grandeur. Inside, every home features distinct formal and family living spaces, designed to enhance both privacy and togetherness.

The architectural concept is helmed by PDC Architects, an award-winning Ahmedabad-based design studio led by Prashant Paradava. This collaboration unites Resset's construction excellence with PDC's contemporary design sensibility, creating what is expected to become one of South Bopal's most iconic residential landmarks.

Luxury Rooted in Detail

From grand double-height living areas and expansive decks to advanced home automation systems and sustainable building practices, Evara exemplifies modern luxury crafted with purpose. The clubhouse, landscaped podium, and façade design reflect timeless aesthetics while integrating functional innovation — blending artistry with everyday practicality.

“Evara is not just about creating another residential tower,” the spokesperson added. “It's about shaping a landmark that stands for refined living, craftsmanship, and long-term value.”

A Developer Known for Trust and Delivery

Resset Group has earned a strong reputation across Ahmedabad's real estate landscape for its transparency, timely delivery, and design integrity. The company's diverse portfolio includes developments ranging from affordable premium homes starting at ₹45 lakh to ultra-luxury residences above ₹5 crore.

In South Bopal, Resset's Good Earth project has already garnered praise for its thoughtful master planning and community-centric design. With Evara, the brand now enters a new segment — addressing the growing demand for luxury apartments in Ahmedabad that combine elegance, scale, and sustainability.

Proven Growth and Investor Confidence

Beyond residential projects, Resset has consistently delivered strong appreciation for investors and land partners. Properties developed by the group between 2020 and 2024 have witnessed value growth of up to three times, driven by Ahmedabad's ongoing infrastructure boom, including S.P. Ring Road upgrades and the proposed Olympic City 2036 corridor.

This consistent performance reinforces Resset's position as a developer that builds not only premium homes but also long-term financial value.

Looking Ahead

Evara brings together a curated team of experts from architecture, structural design, landscape, and interiors — all aligned to create a project that balances luxury with sustainability. The development emphasizes low-density planning, energy-efficient materials, and modern amenities, making it both aspirational and responsible.

“Evara represents our belief that luxury today must also be sustainable,” the spokesperson noted. “We see this as a project that will stand the test of time — in both design and value.”

About Resset Group

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Resset Group has established itself as a name synonymous with quality, innovation, and integrity. With completed and ongoing developments across South Bopal, Shela, and Western Ahmedabad, the company continues to shape the city's skyline with a focus on livability and long-term value. The group's guiding philosophy — “Building with Integrity, Living with Pride” — remains central to every project it undertakes.

Evara by Resset — A New Chapter in Ahmedabad's Story of Luxury Living.

RERA No.: MAA15291/020625/311228

Website: www.resset.in/evara

