Restore Energy Levels Quickly with The Moon Store’s New Range of Sugar-free Hydration Powder

Available in a range of delicious flavors, the Moon Lunar Hydration Powder is a zero-sugar alternative that quenches thirst and restores essential electrolytes, vitamins and mineral levels in the body in a safe and natural way

New Delhi (India), March 29: The Moon Store, a premium health food brand dedicated to providing customers with nutritious freeze dried fruits, has added a new line of products called Moon Lunar Hydration Powder for those who need a quick energy boost to beat the summer heat, recharge after a rigorous gym workout or recover from weakness. The Moon's hydration powder, which is available in mouthwatering fruity flavors and needs to be mixed with water, is a blend of essential electrolytes, vitamins and minerals that quenches thirst, elevates the body's hydration and restores energy levels in a natural and safe manner.

“While traditional hydration powder is effective, it also includes added sugars and artificial sweeteners, which may not be ideal for those who need a healthier option. The Moon Lunar Hydration Powder is the result of a scientific approach to create something that is healthier, without sugar, and packed with essential nutrients that will replenish energy levels – whether you are at home, on the field or in the gym – quickly,” said Guruprakash Iyer, CEO, The Moon Store.

Water and traditional hydration solutions fall short of revitalizing the human body's energy levels sufficiently. The launch of Moon Lunar Hydration Powder is a major milestone in the realm of nutritional supplements. It quenches thirst and elevates the body's hydration levels, energy, and overall wellness. It is ideal for athletes looking to improve their performance and recovery, people who need to maintain adequate hydration levels throughout the day, and for those looking for healthier alternatives—like sugar- and caffeine-based drinks—for their daily dose of energy.

The priority on healthy living and wellness has taken center stage in homes, with markets catering to a rapidly growing segment of people who are health-conscious and also mindful about what they eat and drink. The new Hydration Powder from Moon Lunar is packed with essential ingredients that deliver several benefits including enhanced hydration, immunity support and more.

Benefits of Moon Lunar Hydration Powder

Enhanced Hydration: It utilizes a scientifically formulated blend of electrolytes to ensure that the body retains moisture more effectively, leading to superior hydration.

Energy Boost: With added Vitamin-B and natural energy boosters, the Moon Lunar Hydration Powder replenishes the body and also revitalizes energy levels – a better and safer alternative to caffeine and sugar.

Improved Recovery: Ingredients like Magnesium and Potassium in the powder supports muscle function and recovery, making it an ideal companion for athletes and those with an active lifestyle.

Immunity Support: Packed with Vitamins-C, -D, and Zinc, the Moon Lunar Hydration Powder also aids in building a stronger immune system, keeping users protected against environmental stressors.

Convenient and Tasty: Available in various delicious flavors, drinking the hydration powder is also a pleasurable experience. It is easy to carry and make, Easy to mix with water, it's perfect for on-the-go hydration needs.

Price & Availability: The Moon Lunar Hydration Powder is available on for INR 290 each, on The Moon Store website and various retail outlets across the country. The range of Hydration Powder comes in deliciously refreshing flavors: Blueberry, Green Apple, Lemon, Lychee, Strawberry, and Watermelon.

Additionally, the company is offering discounts on GooglePay around 20% off on its website+ Free Shipping + Free 1 Sample. The ongoing offer is valid till 28th April 2024.

For further Sales & Marketing inquiries, please contact 9510852507

The Moon Store is committed to providing a diverse range of premium food products that are natural, healthy, and sustainably sourced to consumers who are conscious about what they consume and the impact it has on the environment.

About The Moon Store (India)

The Moon Store is a visionary brand dedicated to providing customers with aspirational, healthy and convenient products while championing the livelihood of farmers. Founded in 2022, The Moon Store offers a wide range of freeze-dried fruit offerings that are delicious, natural and nourishing. The store has a presence in over 10 cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Goa, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and New Delhi, with a robust distribution network of 180+ MT stores and 100+ GT Stores. For more information visit us at https://themoonstore.in/

