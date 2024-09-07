Retail CFO Summit 2024: Bridging the Gap Between Retail CFOs and Solution Providers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 7: The Retail CFO Summit 2024, a landmark event for CFOs in the retail industry, took place on 22nd August 2024 at the prestigious Sofitel Hotel BKC, Mumbai. The summit brought together financial leaders from MSMEs and large-scale enterprises, providing a platform for insightful discussions and solutions tailored to the unique challenges faced by retail CFOs.

One of the highlights of the summit was the keynote address by Mr. Deepak Singh, CEO and Director of Saturo Technologies. Mr. Singh delivered a compelling presentation on the challenges CFOs face in the retail sector and how Saturo Technologies is addressing these challenges. He introduced Saturo’s flagship product, BillMade, a point-of-sale (POS) system that has become highly popular in the retail market. Mr. Singh showcased how BillMade, along with Oracle NetSuite, is revolutionizing financial management and operational efficiency for retailers.

In recognition of his valuable contributions, Mr Deepak Singh was honoured with a token of appreciation. His ideas and vision for leveraging technology to solve complex financial issues resonated with the audience, further cementing Saturo Technologies’ position as a leader in providing innovative solutions for the retail industry.

Saturo Technologies was also an ERP partner in this Retail CFO Summit 2024.

Saturo Technologies, established in 2014, is a certified ISO 9001:2015 company and a distinguished Oracle NetSuite Solution Partner. With a remarkable track record, we have successfully executed over 100 projects worldwide, serving clients spanning India, USA, UK, UAE, KSA, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Australia. Our expertise and commitment to excellence drive our mission to deliver tailored business solutions with a global impact.

The summit also featured in-depth discussions on crucial topics, including:

GST 2.0: Exploring the changes and challenges this new version presents to the retail industry. Leveraging AI and Automation for Financial Efficiency: Discuss how artificial intelligence and automation can streamline financial processes and enhance decision-making. Strengthening Regulatory Compliance: Beyond the Basics focuses on advancing compliance strategies to meet evolving regulatory demands.

The Retail CFO Summit 2024 successfully achieved its goal of bridging the gap between retail CFOs and solution providers, fostering an environment of collaboration and innovation.

