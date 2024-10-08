Rethink HR Conclave 2024: Redefining HR Through Trust, Tech, and Talent for Tomorrow's Workplace

SMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 8: The 5th Annual RethinkHR Conclave 2024 presented by Visit Health, a leading human resources event hosted by Sapphire Connect, concluded successfully on 27th September, Radisson Blu Plaze, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The event focused on exploring the future of HR and left attendees feeling inspired and equipped to navigate the evolving landscape shaped by trust, technology, and talent.

Themed "Trust, Tech, and Talent: Navigating the New Frontiers," the one-day conclave brought together industry leaders, HR professionals, and experts from diverse sectors. They shared valuable insights, strategies, and best practices to help HR professionals excel in the new work environment. Attendees engaged in thought-provoking discussions on the latest trends in HR technology, talent management, and building trust within organizations. The event also featured interactive workshops and networking sessions, fostering collaboration and innovation among participants. The event featured 20+ partners, 25+ speakers, over 200+ attendees from 100 + corporates making it the largest HR conclave in the city of Hyderabad.

The conclave also provided a platform for partnerships and collaborations through Speed Connect, an exclusive speed dating platform for partners that ran simultaneously. Over 70+ MOUs were signed among 50+ employment partners, 60+ recruitment agencies, and 50+ academic partners.

The event commenced with a compelling welcome address by Rishi Kapoor, Partner and Business Head at Sapphire Connect, who emphasized the necessity for HR strategies to adapt to the new generation of employees.

"Adopting a strategic, mindful, and human-centric approach to HR is not just an option but a crucial necessity in today's rapidly evolving business landscape," remarked Rishi, highlighting the importance of adapting to the modern business environment.

The opening remarks were given by Vaibhav Singh, MD, Visit Health stating "We believe that personalized healthcare solutions are essential to enhancing employee well-being, fostering a healthier and more dynamic workplace. By prioritizing the individual needs of employees, organizations can cultivate a supportive environment where people thrive both personally and professionally."

The CEO Panel Discussion centered on the theme "Leadership and Change Management: Strategies for Effective Leadership in Times of Transformation." Moderated by Srikanth Potturi, Partner at EY, who highlighted the role of HR as strategic partners in driving organizational growth through "active and empathetic listening," the session brought forth valuable insights on navigating change.

Sunil Savaram, CEO of Plural Technology Pvt. Ltd., underscored the power of clear and authentic communication. "When you communicate genuinely with authenticity, the payback is huge. The same applies to employeeshow well you communicate and empathize fosters positive change," he noted. The panel also explored the critical importance of agility and emotional intelligence in navigating uncertainty, emphasizing how effective leadership can build trust and resilience during times of transformation.

The HR 2.0 session, titled "Navigating Digital Transformation in the Modern Workplace," was a standout segment of the event. Moderated by Vikas Gupta, Talent Leader, the panel featured Padma Kiran Rao, Head - Human Resources Global Research and Delivery Centres, Kantar Global Delivery Centres emphasized, "Fear of technology can freeze employees. To survive the change, resilience and the ability to respond and adapt become critical." Shekhar Bhandari, Head Human Resources Development, Hyundai Motor India Engineering echoed the importance of technology, sharing how Hyundai uses it to monitor workplace stress levels, ensuring employee well-being, and how their automated ERP system builds trust with new hires by streamlining the onboarding process.

The discussion delved into practical approaches for upskilling employees, fostering a growth mindset, and creating a supportive environment that encourages innovation. Attendees left with actionable insights on how to lead their teams through digital transformation with confidence and agility.

Dr. Shubhada Karande, Occupational Therapist & Ergonomic Consultant at Godrej Interio, delivered a special address on "Importance Of Erogonomics At Workplace." She shared, providing an ergonomic environment, and training your employees for the same is a great way of showing that as an employer your employees wellbeing matters to you"

We hosted a Masterclass on "Empowering HR through Digital Transformation," led by Sachin Kumar, Associate Director at KPMG. The session provided attendees with insights on harnessing technology to drive HR innovation and streamline processes for greater efficiency and impact.

The other eminent speakers who graced the event were Rashmi Rohini Pimpale, CEO-Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad, Government of Telangana, Sudhir Borgaonkar, CEO, BJR Group Hyderabad, Uma Rao Ganduri, CHRO, Sekhmet Pharmaventures, Sharad Chandra, AVP & Head - Human Resources, Jeevan Scientific Technology Limited, Anurag Prasad, CEO, Visit Health, Sankha Bhowmick, Group CHRO, White Oak Investors, Swapna Vadlamani, Head - People Partnering, India, Novartis Healthcare Private Limited, Tanu Gupta, Founder & CEO, Human Factor, Dhruva Kalra, VP- Strategy and Growth, Visit Health, Rekha Narendra, Vice President and HR Head India, RealPage, Inc, Sonali Banerjee, Country Human Resources Manager Country Human Resources Manager, Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Sudhir Patro, Business Head, HCL Healthcare and Rajita Singh, Chief People Officer, Kendryl.

The 5th Annual RethinkHR Conclave 2024 not only fostered insightful discussions but also created a collaborative environment where HR professionals could network, share experiences, and forge new partnerships. As the event wrapped up, attendees left with a renewed sense of purpose and a toolkit of strategies to implement within their organizations. We eagerly anticipate a stronger and more successful Rethink HR Conclave on November 29th, in Bangalore.

