Revivify Presents Festive Edit, Shop Designer Looks/Outfits At Never Before Prices

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 3: With the festive season around the corner, finding that perfect outfit at an accessible price point is a challenge we all face. Let us introduce you to Revivify, a one-stop shop for designer wear at pocket-friendly prices. The festive season is all about dressing up & putting your best foot forward. But dressing up in designer outfits often comes with a hefty price tag, along with an ample amount of wardrobe space. Usually, festive outfits have a great shelf life but aren't worn as much and hence, end up in a pile of discarded clothes in turn harming the planet.

Revivify is a curated destination for pre-loved Indian designer wear by Aashni Shah that embraces the Rs of Resell and Relove. The platform attempts to democratize vintage luxury, encourage responsible shopping, and catalyze a circular economy. With Revivify, pre-loved outfits are not only accessible but are also a more responsible alternative. Sustainable purchases don't necessarily have to burn a hole in your pocket, instead, they save your money while also saving the planet!

Revivify's curation includes timeless archival pieces from Sabyasachi, trending pieces with their original designer tags, and a variety of designer collaboration pieces that are untarnished and in perfect condition, to choose from. Log into Revivify to view the most breathtaking pre-loved outfits from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Anamika Khanna, Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Sabyasachi, Simar Dugal, Tarun Tahiliani, and Torani among others, and choose your best picks from the specially curated bridal wear this wedding season (https://www.revivify.com/shop/).

Festive picks for the season -

1. Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla - Pink embroidered kurta set: https://www.revivify.com/product/abu-jani-sandeep-khosla-17/Pink-embroidered-kurta-set/AJSBIN163

2. Anamika Khanna - White feather accented co-ord set: https://www.revivify.com/product/anamika-khanna-19/white-feather-accented-co-ord-set/ANKSTO367

3. Gaurav Gupta - Military Green Gown: https://www.revivify.com/product/gaurav-gupta/Military-green-gown/GGTNIM122

4. RimZim Dadu - Metallic pre-draped saree and blouse: https://www.revivify.com/product/rimzim-dadu/Metallic-pre-draped-saree-and-blouse/ASDRZD031

5. Sabyasachi - Black Net Kurta set: https://www.revivify.com/product/sabyasachi-18/Black-net-kurta-set/SACSTO139

Revivify is a luxury resale and refurbish platform specialising in authenticated designer wear. Our team has decades of experience working with some of the industry's most coveted fashion brands, with leading expertise across couture, ready-to-wear, jewellery and accessories. Born in 2022 out of the Covid 19 pandemic, our innovative platform allows you to increase the lifespan of your purchases by transforming or giving them a new home, in turn supporting the slow fashion movement.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor