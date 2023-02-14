Revlon Top Speed undergoes packaging makeover in India

Global beauty brand Revlon has a strong hair color portfolio in India and offers an extensive range of hair color brands. After establishing its niche in the Indian market, TOP SPEED relaunches its product packaging with Indian models for the first time. The strategic decision comes as a move to acquire new customers in a highly competitive market.

Revlon's most premium brand in the hair color market, TOP SPEED, offers a unique 5-minute color technology for easy application along with Mother of Pearl & Ginseng root extracts for shiny and nourished hair. Over the years, TOP SPEED has developed a loyal set of consumers. However, extensive research to understand the needs of today's consumers revealed that the current product packaging was not in line with the expectations of the Indian consumer. In an effort to increase brand appeal, Revlon worked with renowned photographer Rafique Sayed - known for his artistic vision and having worked with some of the top brands in the hair color category. The new packaging went through a rigorous process of photoshoots and postproduction to match global standards while retaining imagery to appeal to Indian consumers.

TOP SPEED's new packaging also presents a QR code, which can be scanned for a more detailed understanding on product usage instructions, key features and benefits. The brand always seeks to give consumers the finest coloring experience with a complete kit - 2 types of combs, gloves along with colorant, developer, and conditioner.

Commenting on the new packaging, Will Pugh, Vice President - Umesh Modi Group (Revlon) said, "Over the last three decades, Revlon TOP SPEED has gained the loyalty of millions across India. The process of research and redesigning our packaging is a testament to our commitment towards their needs. We look forward to their support through consistent and constructive feedback that helps us achieve a wider market share while offering best in class makeup and personal care products."

The new packaging is expected to roll out across India during February - March 2023. The new launch will be further supported by digital and influencer campaigns.

Revlon, Inc. is a leading global beauty company with a portfolio of iconic brands that transform the lives of women and men around the world. Modi-Mundipharma Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd. (formerly known as Modi-Revlon), part of Umesh Modi Group, introduced Revlon in India in 1995, making Revlon the first international cosmetics brand launched in India. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold across India in approximately 40,000+ outlets and 100+ Exclusive Brand outlets.

The concept of In-store Beauty Advisors which was first pioneered in India by Modi-Mundipharma Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd. Company is headquartered in New Delhi and has four regional offices. The company manufactures and markets color cosmetics, hair color and care, skincare, beauty care and fragrances. The brand has an edge over Indian brands in terms of technology as it draws expertise from Revlon's state-of-the-art Research Centre in Edison, New Jersey (USA), and complies with its stringent product quality standards. Being a customer focused company, Revlon India continually strives to improve its portfolio through its own research & innovation facilities.

