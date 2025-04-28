RFL and RMG Group to Acquire Aurfin Leasing as Vivek Gandhi Becomes Youngest CFO

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 28: In a bold move that has captured the attention of the financial sector, RaviJa Financial Ltd. (RFL), backed by the RMG Group, is all set to acquire AURFIN Leasing Ltd., a well-established 30-year-old non-banking financial company (NBFC) with a solid track record and a strong assets under management (AUM). This acquisition marks a significant step towards RFL's ambitious goals of expanding its footprint in the financial market.

At the forefront of this strategic acquisition is Vivek Gandhi, the dynamic and visionary CFO of RFL, who at a young age has etched his name in the history books by leading the charge to acquire a seasoned NBFC like AURFIN. Known for his strategic foresight and financial acumen, Gandhi's leadership signals RFL's commitment to growth and innovation in the asset-based lending sector.

AURFIN Leasing Ltd., with its rich legacy and reliable credentials, boasts a remarkable AUM and a diverse portfolio, making it a valuable asset in RFL's pursuit of enhancing its market presence. The acquisition aligns with RFL's ambitious vision to increase its AUM by 30%, leveraging AURFIN's established market presence and track record.

With a team of seasoned Chartered Accountants and professionals, RFL is all set to diversify its offerings and step into asset-based lending, providing new avenues of growth. RFL's new venture will introduce loans against investments, a significant development aimed at catering to the evolving needs of its clients.

The tagline that resonates with RFL's ethos, "Unlock Your Future with Loans that Nurture," encapsulates their commitment to empowering individuals and businesses with financial solutions that pave the way for long-term success. This acquisition is poised to be a game-changer, and RFL is ready to nurture growth, one loan at a time.

