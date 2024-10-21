Rhea Bakshi's Documentary "India's Treasures" Selected as Official Entry for the 11th Goa Short Film Festival 2024

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: Rhea Bakshi's inspiring documentary "India's Treasures" continues to garner accolades at prestigious domestic and international film festivals. The film has recently been honoured as the official selection for the upcoming 11th Goa Short Film Festival (India) 2024, recognizing Rhea's exceptional work as both Director and Writer.

This distinguished recognition highlights Rhea Bakshi's unwavering dedication and passion for enhancing India's global image while delivering justice and value for millions of Indian artisans through her poignant narrative in "India's Treasures." An ardent admirer of traditional handmade silver jewellery, Rhea masterfully weaves inspiring stories of inclusive economic growth, especially showcasing how this vibrant sector empowers disadvantaged women facing cultural and economic barriers. By focusing on skill-building initiatives, the film illustrates a transformative journey toward a brighter future, enabling these women to financially support their families and uplift their communities.

The Goa Short Film Festival is an esteemed international platform that invites participation from aspiring and emerging independent filmmakers. The winners are chosen by a panel of industry professionals, including independent producers and filmmakers, who assess films based on content originality, production quality, post-production techniques and visual impact.

Eighteen-year-old Rhea Bakshi is currently a freshman majoring in Economics at the prestigious University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, America's first public university. She has previously been honoured with the distinguished "Young Achievers' Award" by the Indian Achievers' Forum. Her film has also received finalist laurels at the New York International Film Awards, alongside multiple accolades at the Pramerica Emerging Visionaries, Himachal Short Film Festival, Women Innovator Award, Tiranga Badge Award and India Content & Marketing Award.

Upon the announcement of "India's Treasures" being selected for the prestigious Goa Short Film Festival 2024, the talented Rhea Bakshi expressed her excitement: "I am incredibly thrilled. As an economics student, I leverage filmmaking to convey the importance of inclusive economic growth and to highlight the irreplaceable value of Indian craftsmanship on a global stage. This film is inspired by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive economic growth, which I believe is essential for India to achieve its goal of becoming the world's third-largest economy."

Rhea further remarked, "I am thrilled that this recognition will elevate the voices of Indian artisans, especially women. It reinforces my commitment to using my studies in economics to drive meaningful change in both Indian and global economies."

Rhea also emphasized the significance of sharing this recognition with the millions of unsung artisans whose stories inspired her work: "This accolade is not just for me; it belongs to the countless artisans across India who pour their heart and soul into their craft every day. Their dedication and resilience deserve to be celebrated and acknowledged on a global platform. By shining a light on their incredible talents, I hope to elevate their voices and inspire others to recognize and support the invaluable contributions these artisans make to our cultural heritage and economy."

Rhea Bakshi's directorial debut, "India's Treasures," offers an intimate glimpse into the enchanting world of one of India's age-old traditional art formshandmade silver jewellery, cherished by royals across continents. The documentary takes viewers on a captivating journey through the magical landscapes of Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and the narrow lanes of Old Delhi, embracing the lives of artisans while showcasing their pride, fears, sacrifices, and passion in preserving India's distinct cultural identity.

The handicraft sector in India plays a pivotal role in driving the country's economy, employing over seven million artisans and impacting the livelihoods of more than 200 million people. This documentary emphasizes the urgent need to celebrate these artisans and safeguard their unique skills, which are the true treasures of India's heritage. It underscores the power of sustainable development, advocating for equitable access to resources and opportunities for all.

