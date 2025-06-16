"Riding the Blue Wave"-Kings Infra Unveils Strategic Growth Vision with BlueTech Transformation

VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 16: Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. hosted its flagship stakeholder business meet titled "Riding the Blue Wave" in Kochi, highlighting a pivotal moment in its transition to a technology-led, professionally governed blue economy enterprise.

The highlight of the evening was the signing of a Business Collaboration Agreement with M/s. Aadhya Sea Foods Private Limited, East Godavari, Andhra Pradeshsolidifying Kings Infra's sourcing and processing footprint in one of India's most productive aquaculture regions.

Attended by 50 select invitees from the technical, financial, and media sectors, the event outlined Kings Infra's forward-looking strategy, including a proposed digital transformation initiative, major leadership appointments, and expanded operational capacity across the value chain.

Chairman's Vision: Scaling with Sustainability and Digital Trust

In his keynote address, Mr. Shaji Baby John, Chairman & Managing Director, presented a strategic roadmap for building Kings Infra into a future-ready, global seafood platform.

"Our growth will be powered by traceability, accountability, and digital readiness. We aim to transform the entire farm-to-fork value chain using smart technology and sustainable practices", he said.

He outlined five pillars driving the company's transformation:

1. Land-Based Shrimp Aquaculture - Eco-efficient, tech-integrated farming

2. Seafood Exports - Market-led, compliant expansion

3. Branded Retail - Scaling premium brands Frigo and Bento

4. Maritech Eco Park - Indoor aquaculture innovation

Land Monetization - Unlocking₹150 Cr over three years throughjoint developments and asset sales in Tuticorin, Kochi, and Bangalore.

JMD Felicitates the Team, Endorses Tech Transformation

Mr. Baby John Shaji, Joint Managing Director, felicitated the leadership and technology teams for their efforts in shaping the company's digital future.

"The proposed BlueTechOS marks a significant leap forward in our commitment to digital transformation," he said.

"I extend my wholehearted support to the team as we move toward more intelligent, transparent, and scalable aquaculture."

His address reflected deep alignment with the company's evolving strategy and offered continuity from the leadership that laid its foundational groundwork.

Professional Leadership: From Family-Led to Institutionally Managed

Kings Infra announced a key leadership transition from a family-led structure to a professionally managed organization, with two experienced industry leaders at the helm:

Mr. Sreeram Inagalla, Chief Operating Officer - International Business, will oversee global operations and exports, with expansion beginning from Dubai.

Mr. Joseph Ragunath, an entrepreneur with a background in agri and food systems, will lead domestic operations, including farm and processing scale- ups.

"It is an honour to acknowledge the pioneering role of Kings in India's blue revolution take forward the vision set by our Chairman" said Mr. Inagalla.

"Our focus is disciplined executionwith data, systems, and professionalism at the core."

Strategic Partnership with Aadhya Sea Foods

The newly signed Business Collaboration Agreement with Aadhya Sea Foods strengthens Kings Infra's operational base in Andhra PradeshIndia's leading aquaculture state, responsible for over 32% of national seafood exports in FY 2023-24.

This partnership ensures developing a strong shrimp supplychain conforming to Kings Infra's quality and sustainability benchmarks, and complements the planned takeover of M/s. Sriaqua Seafoods, Visakhapatnam.

BlueTechOS: A Digital Platform in the Making

A major announcement was the proposal to develop BlueTechOSa next-generation digital platform to streamline and unify Kings Infra's entire aquaculture value chain.

BlueTechOS, currently in development to strengthen SISTA360 and KMEPL will aim to provide:

- Real-time farm and environment monitoring with predictability and inbuilt corrective strategies.

- Batch-level traceability using blockchain

- Automated compliance and logistics documentation

- QR-code enabled transparency for retailers and consumers

"BlueTechOS is our vision for an integrated, intelligent operating systemconnecting hatcheries, farms, processing units, and buyers on one trusted digital layer," said Mr. John.

Governance, ESG and Investor Confidence

Ms. Nanditha T, Company Secretary, reinforced the company's focus on institutionalgovernance and ESG adherence.

"We are structuring our operations to meet the expectations of regulators, global buyers, and forward-looking investors," she said.

"From land use to exports, everything is being backed by governance frameworks designed for resilience.

Event Highlights

The event began with a welcome address by Mr. Balagopal Veliyath, Executive Director, and concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Lalbert Cherian, Chief Financial Officer.

The luminaries who attended the event include Dr. Isaac P John, Managing Editor of Khaleej Times, Dubai and Director-Kings Infra; Dr. T. Vinay Kumar, Chairman of Kome Vertica Integrated Marketing Communications, Former National President of Public Relations Council of India and Director-Kings infra; Mr. S. Prabhakaran, Executive Working Chairman of the National Association of Fishermen and Director-Kings Infra; Mr. R. Srikandan Nair, Managing Director, Flowers TV & 24 News and Mr. P.V. Laxminarayana, AGM, Punjab National Bank.

"Riding the Blue Wave" served as a platform for reaffirming Kings Infra's commitment to innovation, inclusion, and impact, as it strengthens its position in India's evolving blue economy.

