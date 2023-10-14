Riding the Growth Wave: BMW Group India Records Best-Ever Year to Date Performance for All Brands - BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 14: After posting the best-ever half-year in 2023, BMW Group India continues the success story by posting the best-ever year to date sales (January - September) - for all three brands - BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad. In the first nine months, 9,580 cars (BMW and MINI) and 6,778 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad) have been delivered. BMW sold 8,998 units and MINI 582 units.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW Group India is on an unstoppable record-breaking path. We posted the highest growth in a decade last year and this trend continues in 2023 by first posting the best-ever half-year and now the best-ever January - September sales as well. Our business strategy is playing out well and there are many important factors driving success for us. Most importantly, we are achieving growth across segments in a healthy, balanced and profitable manner. Whether it is the top-end or entry-level, BEV dominance or SAV popularity, our segment-specific strategies and tremendous customer connect are yielding excellent results. We will keep the excitement up with powerful launches from our stable and are dedicatedly focused on ending 2023 on a high note."

BMW Group India is the leader in luxury battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales thanks to the most versatile electric range - BMW iX1, BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i4 and MINI SE. Among all models, BEVs registered the highest growth. Five times more electric vehicles were delivered during January - September 2023 than in the same period in 2022. The BMW iX remains India's most sought-after luxury electric vehicle in India. The first-ever BMW iX1 was gone in a flash on launch day, getting completely sold out for 2023. Provision of complimentary charger with every BMW and MINI BEV and the leading charging infrastructure in premium segment at BMW Group dealer network in 35 cities plays a vital role. A landmark milestone in luxury electric sales has been achieved with over 1,000 electric BMW and MINI cars running on Indian roads today.

With unprecedented desire for BMW Luxury Class, sales for BMW 7 Series, BMW i7, BMW X7 and BMW XM, saw a trailblazing growth of 102% y-o-y. The flagship model - the BMW 7 Series - captured the limelight in ultra-luxury segment. The demand for BMW X7 has nearly doubled as its extremely popular among high-end Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) customers.

BMW achieved best-ever sales of 8,998 units (+10%). Buoyed by the new launches, September sales hit an all-time high in the history of the brand. BMW Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) contributed over 50% to YTD sales volumes. The highly successful BMW luxury sports activity vehicle - the BMW X1 - became the first in its segment to offer a new electric avatar (iX1) in addition to the petrol and diesel drivetrains. High number of orders for the new BMW X5 which was introduced in Q3 gave a further impetus to SAV sales.

Big Love drove MINI to record YTD sales with deliveries of 582 units (+10%). The locally produced MINI Countryman dominated with a share of 63% and the iconic MINI Hatch 17%. The contribution of electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE was also at 17%.

BMW Motorrad thrived with sales of 6,778 units (+26%). Leading the volumes were 'Made in India' BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 RR and BMW G 310 GS with a combined share of 88%. The core bikes available as completely built-up units saw a growth of 36%. The BMW GS Adventure segment, in particular, has been gaining tremendous popularity. The GS community is strong with over 10,000 GS bikes sold in India till date. Another popular segment is Sports with new bikes such as BMW S 1000 RR, BMW M 1000 RR and BMW M 1000 R taking the thrill a notch up.

BMW India Financial Services played an instrumental role by providing customised and flexible financial solutions which are significantly valuable to premium clientele of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad. Customers enjoy great value and complete peace of mind with BMW 360@ finance solutions which offer attractive monthly instalments, assured buy-back options, flexible term-end opportunities and upgrades to a new BMW among other benefits.

