Rigi Launches GapUp: A Curated Discovery Platform Empowering Online Creators and Users

New Delhi [India], October 4: Rigi, a pioneer in empowering online creators to monetise their content, recently launched GapUp, a curated discovery platform designed for users to access and learn from influencers and online content creators across various domains. This platform, now live on Economictimes.com, is strategically positioned to meet the urgent need for reliable and credible information in the ever-growing digital sphere.

Backed by luminaries like MS Dhoni and supported by notable investors, including Accel India, the platform promises to be a sanctuary for those seeking trustworthy information in the digital expanse. Collaborating with The Economic Times (ET), GapUp is designed to enrich readers with a diverse array of content, events, and knowledge shared by the content creators. It unites a diverse array of experts, from financial gurus and fashion enthusiasts to tech visionaries, fitness experts, and travel aficionados, all converging on a single platform. Here, top influencers, creators, and mentors breathe life into communities through thoughtfully crafted courses and live interactions to cater to the growing demand for credible and reliable information.

Commenting on the motive behind GapUp, Swapnil Saurav, Co-founder of Rigi, said, "With GapUp, we believe creators would be empowered and in turn, extend it to the communities to reinforce trust, authenticity, and value in online learning and decision-making."

Highlighting the partnership, Sanjeev Kumar, Business Head of EconomicTimes.com, said, "The collaboration between GapUp and EconomicTimes.com represents a carefully devised strategy, where content creators can share their expertise, host a wide range of events, and much more. With GapUp, readers can look forward to a more extensive and enriched selection of content."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor