Riks India Foods recognized as the "Most Innovative Ghee and Natural Dairy Products Manufacturer in Gujarat" at Brand Empower's GEA2023 awards

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/SRV): Riks India Foods, a leading player in the dairy industry, has been honored with the title of the "Most Innovative Ghee and Natural Dairy Products Manufacturer in Gujarat" at the 4th edition of the esteemed Global Excellence Awards (GEA2023). The award ceremony, hosted by Brand Empower under the exceptional leadership of its CEO, Rahul Ranjan Singh, took place at the grand Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai and was attended by the dignitaries and luminaries from various fields. The award was presented to Kehul Ramniklal Shah, the founder & owner of the company by the renowned Bollywood actress " Madhuri Dixit Nene".

Riks India Foods has distinguished itself this year amongst its competitors by demonstrating its dedication to revolutionizing the ghee and natural dairy products market in Gujarat. This award serves as a proof of its unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch, natural dairy products to its clientele. Supported by a team of exceptionally qualified and seasoned professionals, Riks India Foods has successfully created and manufactured a range of inventive and natural dairy products that have garnered immense popularity among consumers.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Kehul Ramniklal Shah, the Founder & Owner of the company, remarked, "We feel privileged to be bestowed with this accolade, as it acknowledges our endeavors to offer innovative and natural dairy products to our valued customers. Our team has dedicated tremendous efforts towards developing products that not only uphold the highest standards of quality but also cater to the evolving preferences and needs of our esteemed clientele. We would like to thank our esteemed customers for their trust and support, as well as our dedicated employees for their unwavering commitment."

One of the unique features of Riks India Foods is its focus on using 100% natural ingredients and traditional techniques to manufacture the flavored cooking mix ghee without using any artificial color or preservatives. The company believes in using only the best quality milk from local farmers and processing it using traditional techniques to preserve the natural goodness of the milk. The result is a range of dairy products that are not only delicious but also healthy and natural. Riks India Foods has been at the forefront of delivering high-quality and natural dairy products to consumers for several years. Through their innovative practices and unwavering dedication, the company has gained recognition for its exceptional product offerings and commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and purity.

The Global Excellence Awards 2023 is a significant corporate award ceremony that acknowledges the endeavors and contributions of diverse businesses and organizations across various industries. It is a platform to highlight and honor businesses that have faced challenges in finding a suitable platform to be recognized for their achievements in their respective domains. Brand Empower has been tremendously successful in making a lot of innovative strides and helping the MSMEs attain global recognition with a lot of dignity and perseverance thus promoting businesses with a lot of enthusiasm.

Riks India Foods remains committed to its mission of providing consumers with the finest quality ghee and natural dairy products. This recognition from the Global Excellence Awards 2023 further reinforces their position as a leader in the industry and motivates them to continue delivering innovative and superior products to meet the evolving needs of their valued customers.

