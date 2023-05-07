RINL records its highest April production with 20 pc jump

New Delhi [India], May 7 : State-run RINL has recorded its best performance since its inception for any April month, with the production of 4,19,000 tonne of hot metal from two blast furnace operations, a jump of 20 per cent over the previous year's period.

As much as 2,02,000 tonnes of hot metal was produced from Blast Furnace-1 Godavari, which had 14 per cent growth over the figure in the corresponding period the previous year.

As much as 2,18,000 tonnes of hot metal from Blast Furnace-2 Krishna registering a 26 per cent growth over previous years' production and 61,000 tonnes of products from the structural mill which was more than 100 per cent growth.

Lastly, 1,43,000 tonnes of finished steel, namely were from expansion units, namely wire rod mill-2, special bar mill and structural mill and lastly 80,000 tonnes of high-end value-added steel which registered 100 per cent growth over the previous year, according to a statement released by the ministry of steel on Saturday evening.

According to the statement, the state-run company also set new technical benchmarks during April, with the blast furnace shop reporting productivity of 2.09 tonne of hot metal per day per cubic meter from Blast Furnace-1 and Blast Furnace-2.

Blast Furnace-1 and Blast Furnace-2 also reported productivity of 2.01 and 2.17 tonne of hot metal per day per cubic meter, respectively, marking the highest performance ever achieved by RINL for any April month since its inception.

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL), also known as Vizag Steel, is a central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Steel, based in Visakhapatnam. RINL has a 7.3 MT capacity Integrated Steel Plant at Visakhapatnam.

