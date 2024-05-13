Rishab Mittal : Honesty & Respect are the fundamentals of any successfull business

The entrepreneurial spirit is an attitude and perspective inclined to seek out change rather than just adapting to routines and strict plans. Regardless of one's educational backgrounds, the resources available to them or their respective fields of interest, the main factors that condition one's success are determination, hardwork, self-belief and no small amount of creative talent, staunchly believes the young 26 year old successful businessman, Mr. Rishab Mittal.

In a highly competitive multibillion-dollar industry, it is challenging to stand out amidst the noise. But by sticking to the company's ethos of functionality and authenticity, Mr. Mittal has been able to spred his business ventures into diverse sectors like mining, electronics, construction, real estate, food industries and medical equipments and infrastructure. His business ventures like Lytage Electric Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Marble and Tiles Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Coal Resources Pvt. Ltd., Pera Foods Pvt. Ltd., and Pera Freshener Pvt. Ltd. have annual turnovers of up to a billion. Rishab has made a prominent mark for himself in the field of sports as well. He has won many laurels in state badminton, chess and national squash tournaments. Mr. Mittal also takes a great deal of interest in farming, he believes in the concept of living a simplified life. He also takes interest in other activities like cooking, singing, dancing and writing blogs.

"Fundamentally, the foundation of any successful business is Honesty & Respect. One must be responsible for their words and must keep their promises. Labour assessments, financial criteria, etc. should be clear and transparent. A successful leader should enable and mould successful employees. You are not just responsible for yourself but also the team that works with you. It is essential to be a good team leader, to create an improved organisational structure and to keep doing the same." he says.

Mr. Mittal gives paramount importance to social work and wants to dedicate his life for the upliftment of the downtrodden. He stood up and helped the people in need by being in the forefront during the whole COVID-19 pandemic so far. He opened a hospital with 1000 beds for the medical urgency in the country. He contributed towards distribution of masks, fed numerous road side animals, donated oxygen cylinders and oximeters. Furthermore, he owns the Shri Parmeshwarlal Mittal charitable trust and the Khwahishey group of Katni.