Rishi Saxena's Bollywood album song Hum-Dum was released under the banner "R S Movie Images"

Reshaping Love, Rishi Saxena, and Tetiana Shevchenko are featured in the lead cast in their new music album titled Hum Dum, released under the banner named R S Movie Images. This melodious love song with mesmerizing lyrics and soulful music is sung by Rishi Saxena himself. Music has no boundaries, and Rishi's new song, "Hum Dum," is a perfect example of that.

Here is the song link:

Talking about the International Model Tetiana Shevchenko is a professional artist from Ukraine and has a deep love for Indian music. Tetiana has done many Indian and international assignments before. Hum Dum is her first Hindi music album, and she has performed remarkably.

In a press statement, singer and producer Rishi Saxena said, "I am honoured to be able to lend my creative voice to such a unique musical project." Rather than treating his songs as a personal diary, he creates characters to express his feelings through metaphor.

Hum Dum was released on November 17, 2022, on "RSMI Entertainment," the official YouTube channel. This beautiful album song is all about love, romance, and acceptance. If you've given up on love, let's switch gears and look into "alternative" forms of love. Watch this romantic video album song, "Hum-Dum," to show your gratitude for love and romance.

With the changing dynamics of the film industry, Rishi Saxena's production banner, "R S Movie Images," has been working on many projects in different parts of the world, he added. Rishi Saxena believes that the industry will overcome the current boycott culture crisis. To begin, because OTT content production now opens up opportunities to a much larger and more diverse talent pool of filmmakers, actors, and producers, my banner R S Movie Images, will produce some amazing content in the coming months.

This story is provided by GPRC.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor