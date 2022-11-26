Rishikesh's Shaantam Resorts voted amongst Best Resorts in the World for Record 4th Year

Located in the serene and picturesque hills of the Himalayas, Shaantam Resorts & Spa has become the go-to destination for travellers in Rishikesh, which has won its 4th consecutive TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Award.

With the motto of "Luxury in Peace", this unique Resort has gained massive popularity amongst travellers owing to its unique location and delicious food. Shaantam Resorts is located right in the middle of Neelkanth Temple and Rishikesh City. It makes it ideal for all types of travellers. Apart from its ultra-luxurious rooms, Shaantam Resorts is known for its food. The Resort sees huge footfall from not just travellers but also city-dwellers who frequently come just to relish their food.

"Our vision has been clear from the beginning: to make Shaantam the best resort in the country and not one of the best. Our entire efforts, from infrastructure to guest experience to food to services and amenities to guest travel, everything has been carefully planned to keep the perspective of our guests," said Gaurang Garg, the owner of Shaatam Resorts and the visionary leading them to achieve the Traveler's Choice Award every year since 2019.

Shaantam Resorts is one of the few pet-friendly resorts in not just Rishikesh but India. They are also one of the very few resorts providing complete assistance in travel to and from the resort. Shaatam Resorts is also bringing, for the first time in India - Rooms with private swimming pools in which the guests can actually swim. "These are not just tubs which hotels usually term as private pools. These are actual pools where the guests will be able to swim and relax. It is the first time something like this is coming to an Indian resort or hotel," Gaurang added. These rooms will be open for guests by the end of this year.

Shaantam is also famous as a destination for weddings. With 16 ultra-modern rooms, including two luxurious cottages already, Shaantam Resorts is the perfect location for hosting destination weddings. On top of this, within the next few months, Shaantam Resorts is also opening 12 new rooms, including 9 rooms with private pools, as well as launching Shaatam Suites which will house 3 exquisite rooms among other premium features.

"It gives me immense happiness when I see our guests relaxing and enjoying the Resort. There are times when families come and do not leave to see the city at all. We have created Shaatam to offer services like a yoga center, spa, sauna, games room and outdoor in-house itself so that anyone coming here doesn't need to travel or exert to enjoy their time. They just have to decide to come to Shaantam Resorts, and we will take care of their relaxation and rejuvenation. It is our idea of Luxury in Peace," Guarang Garg said, explaining his vision for the resort.

Shaantam Resorts and Spa is one destination everyone must have on their bucket list. It is not just a resort, it is an experience, and Garg's vision is why it is an award-winning destination today. You, too, can visit and stay at the resort by visiting their website .

