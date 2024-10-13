Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024: Rajasthan CM to lead delegation to Germany, UK

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 13 : In preparation for the highly anticipated 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will lead a delegation to Germany and the United Kingdom this week to promote Rajasthan as a key investment destination.

The visit, part of a strategic investor outreach initiative, aims to attract European investors through a series of investor and tourism meets, as well as one-on-one meetings in Munich and London.

The delegation will engage with companies across a diverse range of sectors, including construction, mobility, automobiles, startups, artificial intelligence (AI), tourism, defense, education, health, green hydrogen, renewable energy, and engineering.

European businesses will be invited to explore investment opportunities in Rajasthan and attend the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit in Jaipur, scheduled for December 9-11.

Key meetings include discussions with top business leaders and firms such as Albatross Projects, Knauf Engineering, SFC Energy AG, JCB, and Renew Power, as well as a meeting with Dr Florian Herrmann, Head of the Bavarian State Chancellery in Munich.

In London, the delegation will engage with UK parliamentarians to promote bilateral economic ties.

In addition to industry outreach, the delegation will also connect with the Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) community and the broader Indian diaspora in Munich and London.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, ACS to CM Shikhar Agrawal, and other senior officials will accompany the Chief Minister on this significant European tour, which marks the latest in a series of global investment outreach efforts ahead of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Summit.

So far, the state has secured investment proposals worth over INR 12.75 lakh crore, reflecting strong investor confidence.

The 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit, a three-day event, will feature plenary sessions on key sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy, education, auto and EVs, infrastructure, tourism, and startups.

Organized by the Government of Rajasthan in partnership with FICCI and PwC India, the summit aims to position Rajasthan as a premier hub for global investment and innovation.

