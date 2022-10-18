River Comics partners with Sushil Reddy and The Sun Pedal Ride

~ Initiative promotes sustainable electric mobility –

Ahmedabad, October 18: River Comics, the ultimate application for motion graphic content has partnered with The Sun Pedal Ride, a sustainable electric mobility initiative by Guinness World Record holder Sushil Reddy.

Sushil Reddy, an IIT-B alumnus, has embarked on an epic journey of 3,728miles (6,000kms) across the golden quadrilateral road network in India covering more than 30 cities and towns within a span of 60 days.

River Comics, a motion graphics application that provides a sustainable way to enjoy breath-taking comic books collaborates with this initiative promoting zero tailpipe emissions or electric mobility.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Japan Thakar, Founder, River Comics, said, “We are excited to be a part of this fantastic journey planned by Sushil that intends to reach out and educate audiences on the need for adopting sustainable mobility options. As a preferred choice for motion graphics content, this message of sustainability resonates with our overall objective.”

“To accelerate EV transition in India, it is pivotal to make masses aware of benefits and capabilities of e-mobility. I hope that this journey will encourage people across the country to embrace EVs and strive towards a sustainable and pollution-free India. The collaboration with River Comics will help to amplify the message of sustainability, especially for the younger generation.” Commented Sushil Reddy.

An expansive library of content that delves into Indian culture and history, manga, originals, and a lot more, River Comics is emerging as an affordable destination for comic and motion graphic enthusiasts. The app has a yearly subscription fee of Rs. 299/- only that can be used across 3 devices.

With something for everyone, River Comics is not only an ideal edutainment proposition for its young audiences but equally appeals to die hard comic fans across demographics.

