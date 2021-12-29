Road Safety World Series T20 season 2 to be held in India and UAE

The Road Safety World Series T20 (RSWS) season 2 is all set to embark from 5th February 2022 till 19th March in India and in UAE, it is scheduled from 1st March 2022 in UAE, incorporating the grand finale on the 19th of March 2022.

Organised by MSPL & ANZA Investment Group, an Emirates Cricket Board official confirmed it, having issued an NOC for the mega event to the organizers ANZA Investments Group.

ANZA Investment Group is a group company of Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Alnahyan.

The second edition of this colossal and legendary T20 format cricket tournament is going to be a massive hit and cricket buffs are going to go gaga over it, after all it is going to entail some massive legends from the cricket world, also this tournament aims to raise awareness about 'road safety' across the world.

The upcoming season will witness more than 160 international retired cricketing legends, where you will watch the cricket champions in action giving their stellar performance.

Previously, India won the inaugural edition of the road safety world series and emerged as champions. Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara were part of the series, also Jonty Rhodes, Carl Hooper, Thilakaratne Dilshan, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Bret Lee, etc. were part of the squad.

The second tournament is going to be a major highlight for all the cricket fans worldwide and will definitely bring the jovial mood on the faces of everyone, especially all cricket enthusiasts.

Stay tuned to watch out for more relevant and detailed information, as it's going to be massive and a star-studded match.

