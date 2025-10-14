Robust, credible data essential to measure progress in key sectors: CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi, Oct 14 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that robust and credible data is essential to measure progress in key sectors such as agriculture, industry, health, and education, and assured continued institutional support for all statistical initiatives in the state.

A high-level meeting was held between the Chief Minister and Professor Rajiva Laxman Karandikar, Chairman, National Statistical Commission (NSC) and other members, along with Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) and Member Secretary, NSC.

Adityanath welcomed the suggestions and expressed the state’s readiness to collaborate closely with MoSPI and NSC.

The discussion focused on strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s statistical system to support its vision of becoming a one trillion-dollar economy.

The Chief Minister appreciated the collaborative efforts of MoSPI and NSC in improving data quality, particularly in the estimation of State GDP, Consumer Price Index, employment indicators, and industrial statistics.

He also emphasised the state government’s commitment to data-driven planning and real-time monitoring through initiatives such as the CM Dashboard and the One Trillion Economy Mission.

NSC Chairman highlighted the pivotal role of reliable statistics in framing evidence-based public policy.

Karandikar reiterated NSC’s commitment to support the state in methodological and technical areas such as Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) estimation, price statistics, and survey design.

He also noted that harmonisation of central and state-level statistical systems is key to ensuring accuracy, comparability, and timeliness of data across all levels of governance.

Dr. Garg underlined the Ministry’s ongoing collaboration with the state under the “Support for Statistical Strengthening (SSS)” Scheme.

He assured that both technical and financial assistance will continue to be extended to Uttar Pradesh for developing modern statistical infrastructure, enhancing data management systems, and conducting training and workshops for DES officials on emerging methodologies and technologies.

The meeting also discussed the importance of using administrative and alternative data sources, leveraging technology for real-time reporting, and adopting uniform standards in line with the National Statistical System.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor