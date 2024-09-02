ROCKWOOL Charts New Growth Path in India with Ambitious Venture Near Chennai

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 2: Today ROCKWOOL announced it will build a new factory located in Cheyyar, 90 km from Chennai in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. ROCKWOOL plans to invest Rs. 550 Crores and expects to create job opportunities for more than 150 people in the local communities. The new factory will produce ROCKWOOL's non-combustible, recyclable, and long-lasting stone wool insulation. Start of operations is expected in Q1 2026.

"India is the world's most populated country by population, and by 2030, it is expected to be the world's third largest economy, so the growth potential is substantial. We are currently a small player in the Indian insulation market and want to position ourselves to contribute to India creating new generations of energy efficient, acoustically comfortable, and fire-safe buildings. The Indian market's strong potential aligns well with ROCKWOOL's mission to provide sustainable, innovative solutions globally," says Thomas Kahler, Chairman of the Board, ROCKWOOL Group.

With a focus on renewable energy and energy efficiency Technologies the state of Tamil Nadu is at the forefront when it comes to India's green transition. Moreover, Tamil Nadu is one of the leading states in India to encourage innovative companies to scale up operations. The region is attracting notable industrial investment and economic development, creating employment opportunities and supportive engagement that local communities have welcomed.

"With our investment in Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu, we are enhancing local employment opportunities as well as contributing to the region's industrial and economic advancement. We look forward to using our expertise in stone wool solutions to address India's growing demand for energy efficiency and sustainability across various sectors. We are in it for the long-term," says Darryl Mathews, Managing Director, ROCKWOOL Asia.

Since 2011, ROCKWOOL has been operating in India through ROXUL ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation India Private Limited. It's a state-of-the-art factory in Dahej, Gujarat with a manufacturing capacity of 40,000 metric tons producing stone wool based sustainable insulation products.

The new ROCKWOOL site is well located in South India, 90 km from Chennai city. It's close to major highway networks and local transport hubs, Cheyyar and Kanchipuram, which will be good for logistics sourcing and product distribution. Significant major markets are well located within a 500 km radius from the proposed factory site. There is good availability of local labour in the area with numerous colleges in and around Chennai offering a good pool of well qualified employees to support factory operations.

ROCKWOOL in Asia is one of the largest insulation producers in the region, manufacturing and supplying a full range of sustainable insulation systems and solutions for the entire building envelope and process industries. Through six stone wool factories located in China, Japan, India, Malaysia and Thailand as well as offices in China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam ROCKWOOL serves the needs of customers all across South Asia as well as neighbouring countries of Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

Founded in Denmark in 1937, ROCKWOOL is committed to enriching the lives of everyone who experiences our products and services. We help our customers and communities tackle many of today's biggest sustainability and development challenges, from energy consumption and noise pollution to fire resilience, water scarcity and flooding. Our product range reflects the diversity of the world's needs, while supporting our stakeholders in reducing their own carbon footprint. Stone wool is a fully recyclable, versatile material that forms the basis of all our businesses. With approximately 12,000 dedicated colleagues in 40 countries and sales in more than 120, ROCKWOOL is the world leader in stone wool products.

