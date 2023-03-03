Role of FDA approved Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for managing Diabetic Foot Ulcers, shares HBOT-India

HBOT-India, a leading hyperbaric medicine facility, is sharing the role of FDA-approved Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) in managing diabetic foot ulcers. The organisation aims to educate people about the benefits of HBOT and its potential in treating diabetic foot ulcers.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, India has the second-largest number of people with diabetes worldwide. Diabetic foot ulcers are a common complication of diabetes and can lead to severe infection and amputation if left untreated. HBOT is a non-invasive therapy that involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurised chamber, which enhances the oxygen delivery to the tissues, thus improving the healing process. With an estimated 25 per cent of patients with diabetes developing foot ulcers during their lifetime, It is alarming to know that up to 15 per cent of these patients may require amputation due to severe infections and delayed wound healing. HBOT-India aims to reduce the incidence of amputations by providing effective treatment options such as Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy.

Dr Mandeep Singh, Chief Mentor & a trained Hyperbaric medicine Doctor at HBOT-India, commented, "HBOT can be an effective treatment for diabetic foot ulcers. The therapy can increase oxygen levels in the blood and tissues, stimulate the growth of new blood vessels, and promote tissue regeneration. This can accelerate the healing process and reduce the risk of infection and amputation."

Arpan Talwar, Founder at HBOT India, stated, "At HBOT-India, we are committed to providing the best possible care to our patients. We believe that HBOT can play a vital role in managing diabetic foot ulcers and improving the quality of life of patients with diabetes. We hope to raise awareness about this therapy and its potential benefits."

HBOT-India offers state-of-the-art facilities and experienced medical professionals to provide patients with the best possible care. The organisation also provides education and awareness programs to promote the benefits of HBOT for various medical conditions. HBOT-India is one of the first medical-grade hyperbaric oxygen therapy centres in Gurgaon, providing cutting-edge facilities and expertise in the field of hyperbaric medicine.

For more information about HBOT-India and its services, please visit the website at www.hbot-india.com or contact them at info@hbot-india.com.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor