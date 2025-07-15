Romal Shetty, Deloitte CEO(SA) Reinforces Support for Indigenous Product Companies, Building World-Class Solutions for Global Markets

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 15: "Our aspiration is not just to be the best in India, but to be the best in the world." With those words, Mr. Romal Shetty, CEO, Deloitte South Asia, echoed the spirit of rising India where the indigenous product companies are breaking boundaries and delivering world-class solutions to the global markets.

India is fast emerging as a powerhouse of innovation, and homegrown enterprises are leading this transformation building robust, scalable, and sophisticated technologies that are solving real-world problems across geographies.

It was during the inauguration of IBSFINtech's new corporate office in Bengaluru that Mr. Romal Shetty highlighted the growing global journey of Indian innovators.

Gracing the occasion as the esteemed Chief Guest, Mr. Shetty delivered an inspiring address and extended heartfelt congratulations to Mr. CM Grover, MD & CEO of IBSFINtech, and the entire team:

"It's an immensely proud feeling to see companies like IBSFINtech taking bold steps to dominate not just the Indian market, but also the global one.

We're excited to work together and build a future-ready ecosystem, combining Deloitte's advisory expertise with IBSFINtech's world-class technology.

When you empower MSMEs, simplify complexity, and take Indian innovation to global markets you're not just transforming treasury, you're contributing to nation-building. The next decade is yours to own. Keep dreaming with your eyes open, and keep moving forward one bold step, one percent at a time."

Mr. Shetty's message deeply resonated with the IBSFINtech team, clients, and partners a reflection of their shared belief in India's innovation-led future.

Reflecting on the occasion, Mr. CM Grover shared:

"Thank you, Mr. Romal Shetty, for your words that beautifully align with our purpose. From our humble beginnings to becoming a trusted partner for leading corporates, our journey has always been rooted in one belief that a Made-in-India solution can lead the world.

Today, as the nation steers towards becoming a developed Nation by its 100th year of independence in 2047, each stride forward carries the hopes and contributions of countless individuals and enterprises. We feel proud and humbled to be a part of this movement as an indigenous company, born in India, building solutions for the world.

Every market we enter, every problem we solve, and every partnership we forge is anchored in our belief that India's innovation has a pivotal role to play on the global stage. Our journey is not just about scaling as a company it's about walking alongside a nation on the rise.

And as we continue this path, we are confident and deeply committed with the vision of a truly Viksit Bharat - a future where Indian innovation shapes the world."

As India's digital and economic ambitions accelerate, IBSFINtech stands as a testament to what's possible when innovation meets vision.

With its foundation in Indian ingenuity and its eyes set firmly on the global stage, IBSFINtech is poised to play a defining role in shaping the future of corporate treasury one bold step at a time.

